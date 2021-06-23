MLB: AJ Hinch reveals that Miguel Cabrera left the game due to an injury revealing his condition

The manager of the Tigers from Detroit AJ Hinch revealed that Miguel Cabrera left the game this Tuesday for a injury on the MLB.

The day of this Tuesday the San Luis Cardinals and the Tigers Detroit at the Bengali house.

For the Tigers the venezuelan Miguel Cabrera he was placed in the lineup as fourth baseman and first baseman, where he was able to consume three at-bats and hit one hit.

But in the top of the fifth inning, before the Tigers go out onto the field with a 6-2 advantage, Michael He left the meeting and nothing was known at the time.

Finally the Bengalis took the victory with a score of 8-2 and the manager of the Tigres AJ Hinch talked about Miggy’s departure from meeting.

“Miguel Cabrera left the game with tension in his right calf.” It will be day by day.

Miguel Cabrera left the game with right calf tightness, AJ Hinch said. He’s day-to-day. – Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 23, 2021

we hope that Cabrera recover quickly from that injury and that it does not represent your inclusion on the disabled list in the MLB.

With the unstoppable tonight Michael He reached 2,911 in the majors and is less and less short of the 3,000 mark.