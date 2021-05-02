MLB: AJ Hich broke the silence on Miguel Cabrera’s slump

The manager of the Tigers from Detroit, AJ Hinch, broke the silence and spoke about the bad streak with the wood that the Venezuelan has had Miguel Cabrera in the last games of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

The last hit of Miguel Cabrera in the current 2021 harvest of Big leagues It was April 27, when the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox, which is why the manager AJ Hinch He spoke about what this bad offensive streak of the Venezuelan has been.

AJ Hinch He spoke in a very good way and understood this “slump” that he is going through Miguel Cabrera with the Tigers on the MLB, taking into account that it is not only him, but several players on this team who have been declining with the wood.

“If he ever justified having to move down because there are so many guys that are performing at a level that they need to be in front of him, then you have to have conversations along the way with all your players,” he said Hinch on Cabrera.

With these statements, Hinch has no plans to demote from the lineup to Cabrera in the current harvest of MLB, It is only a matter of waiting, since it is not only a bad moment for this player, but for the entire organization of the Tigers

“Obviously, Miggy is a key part of our team and a key part of our organization. It’s hard to see him not having the best start. For him, his presence is necessary, but the results have not been there for him. We want him to change things the way we want our entire team to change things ”. It’s not just a Miggy problem, “he added. AJ Hinch.

In the last five meetings of the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera batted 13-0 with 10 strikeouts, one of which dropped his 2021 season average from Big leagues to .115, with six hits, two home runs and just five RBIs.

With information from Detroit Sports Nation (VIDEO)