MLB: Adam Wainwright caught up with the great Justin Verlander

The pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, Adam wainwright, with his last outing in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), managed to catch up with Justin verlander, matching it in a gang between pitchers.

Adam wainwright on Sunday he got his second victory of the current season and thanks to that performance against the Colorado Rockies he equaled the historic pitching record Justin verlander, who is one of the best in the Big leagues.

What was the brand?

Wainwright worked for 8.1 innings allowing three hits, scoreless and five strikeouts against the Rockies, thus reaching their 21st game in the league. MLB with eight or more innings of work without allowing earned runs, equaling the number of Verlander in position 248 of pitchers with games of this magnitude in the best baseball of the world. This according to a report from Baseball Reference.

Wainwright Y Verlander are contemporaries, counting with almost the same number of years in baseball from the MLB and now they share a brand together, these two being undoubtedly the best arms of the last time in this sport.

However and extremely curious, each of these pitchers has something that the other does not have in his career in the MLB. And what will that be? Well, Adam wainwright he has two Gold Gloves and a Silver Bat, which “JV” does not have. While Justin verlander he has two Cy Young and one MVP, distinctions that “Uncle Charlie” still does not boast.

Here is the report:

Yesterday was Adam Wainwright’s 21st game with 8+ IP and 0 runs allowed, matching Justin Verlander’s career total https://t.co/aVCmF6YTIW pic.twitter.com/X1CRoOrEus – Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 10, 2021

Wainwright This season he has a 2-3 record in seven starts, 42 strikeouts and 12 walks.