MLB: Aaron Judge with the Yankees hit the 11th homer of the season tying the AL lead (Video)

The gardener of the Yankees from New York Aaron Judge connected the home run number 11 of the season, thus equaling the leadership of the American league on the MLB.

On Saturday, the Yankees New York vs Baltimore Orioles where one of the darlings of the Bronx stood out: Aaron Judge.

At the top of the third inning the Yankees They were up with a score of 3-0, where the Mules had a runner at first base and it was the judge’s turn, who hit a forceful home run line that came out of left field to place the shares 5-0.

Aaron Judge now tied for the American League lead with 11 home runs this season! pic.twitter.com/RuIeUDGHqj – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 15, 2021

Judge that way he reached 11 home runs in the season and with it equaled the leadership of the American League, which is shared with José Ramírez and Shoei Onthani.

The rhythm of the gardener of the Yankees it’s truly overwhelming, as in his last 21 plate appearances he’s hit 16-10, with two doubles, no strikeouts, four walks, one hit, for a 2,152 OPS.