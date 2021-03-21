MLB 2021: Yankees and Mets will have up to 20% capacity in their stadiums for Opening Day

Lto baseball season of the Big leagues It is a couple of weeks away from its start. Teams prepare in the Spring training for the start of the new campaign, which will have a different flavor to 2020 because the fans will return to the stadiums.

Several teams had announced a few days ago their plans to reopen the doors and on Thursday the two New York teams join, after Governor Andrew Cuomo authorized the Yankee Stadium and Citi Field have up to 20% capacity on Opening Day.

The Yankees will debut in the season on April 1 when hosting the Blue Jays, while the Mets They will make their home premiere until the second week, when they start series against the Marlins on April 8. With 20% capacity, Yankee Stadium will have up to 10,800 fans, while Citi Field will have 8,492.

Fans with season tickets will have priority to get tickets at the start of the season. Everyone who attends any of the stadiums must wear a mask.

With the Mets and Yankees, 20 franchises will have fans from the start of the season. Those who have not announced their plans are the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Rays and Blue. Toronto Jays.