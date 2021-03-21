MLB 2021: Yankees and Mets will have up to 20% capacity in their stadiums for Opening Day

MLB 2021 Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives the go-ahead to open ball parks on April 1

Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York increase the capacity allowed for Opening Day.
AP