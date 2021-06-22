Mk3, first unmanned flying racing car

This is the maiden flight of the Mk3 in South Australia, an unmanned vehicle that was unveiled last February by Alauda Aeronautics, Australian company that aims to ‘roll’ its world championship in 2022.

VIDEO OF THE FIRST FLIGHT OF THE MK3.

The flight of the Alauda Mk3 is the first of three preseason shows in the series Airspeeder EXA, an unmanned flying car racing contest. The exact locations of the upcoming performances have yet to be revealed.

The vehicle is controlled remotely via a simulator that mimics the dynamics and ergonomics of the Mk3 cabin. Thus, the Airspeeder EXA series will be the testing ground for the world’s first manned flying electric car races, collecting data and measuring tests at a technical level. This will be very useful for drivers and teams, allowing them to develop their own skills for the category.

Designed by Alauda Aeronautics, It is said that the design of the Mk3 was inspired by the race cars of the 1950s and 1960s. It is an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) device, weighing only 130 kilos – unloaded – and that it can carry up to 80 kg, which will allow it to be useful in future manned races.

The engines of the Alauda Mk3 they produce up to 429 horsepower, comparable for example with what an Audi SQ7 produces. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.8 seconds and can climb up to 1,640 feet (500 meters).

Alauda plans to launch his racing series Airspeeder worldwide in 2022.

