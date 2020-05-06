By Sebastian Quiroz

05/06/2020 8:34 am

Yesterday NetherRealm gave us a little taste of the future of Mortal Kombat 11, and today has revealed the plans for this game. The rumors turned out to be true, and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is a reality. This new package will feature the Kombat Pass, an expansion for the story, new characters and a couple of extras which will be liked by all fans.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available on May 26, which you can get as a complete package, or as an expansion that you can buy separately for the base game. Among the most attractive novelties that this expansion will count, are three new characters. The first of these is, nothing more and nothing less than, Robocop, who will be played by Peter Weller, actor of this character in the first two films.

On the other hand, we have the participation of Fujin and Sheeva. As for the new narrative, the story will focus on Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Fujin, who could not participate in the original campaign, but were able to witness the events. Now they must unite to travel through time and avoid the continuity of space-time being jeopardized.

But this is not all, because Mortal Kombat 11 will receive a free update with two classic scenarios: Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber; and two types of classic fatalities: the stage ones and the Friendship.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available in a single package and as an expansion to the base game next May 26, 2020. On related topics, Ed Boon has revealed his favorite character and fatality. Similarly, it seems that Ash Williams, once again, is left out of this game.

