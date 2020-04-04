Miz & Morrison VS The Usos VS The New Day. Wrestlemania 36 preview.

Miz & Morrison VS The Usos VS The New Day for this Wrestlemania 36. A fight that may be one of the best in the event.

We have 3 of the best Tag Teams in the world in a stair fight. In this fight nothing can fail. If the fight takes a constant action structure in which the 3 teams are involved in the movements, we can really enjoy ourselves. We already know that a good thing about Wwe is that in these couples matches with ladders they usually do very well and even the result that we have is always satisfied.

Miz and Morrison.

The champions Miz and Morrison comes from retaining in a very demanding fight like the one they had in the elimination chamber. The return of John Morrison to the Wwe has been one of the best news in recent years. Although most of the fans expected to see him alone and for the maximum titles, we have him back and with the title in pairs in hand. Nor is it that bad. Miz and Morrison make us enjoy and in this fight they will surely get it too.

The Uses

The Usos were nothing to get the Smackdown tag team championships in Elimination Chamber being the last eliminated. The Uso brothers have already taught us what they are capable of doing in these fights and with the desire they have for the champions, they will surely deliver 100%. The Samoans are very rivals to keep in mind and in this fight they will leave everything.

The New Day

Finally we have New Day 6 times world champions in pairs who want to increase this record. They also really want Miz and Morrison because they were the ones who took the belts from them and not in a very clean way. The combination of Big E and Kofi Kingston is one of the best there is. The power of Big E and the agility of Kingston make them be considered one of the best Tags that exists. They will go all out to get their seventh reign.

That said … someone has doubts that it will be a great match.

