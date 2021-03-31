MiyoSmart arrives in Spain, the ophthalmic lens that promises to reduce the progression of myopia by up to 60%

In less than a year and due to confinement, the consumption of digital screens has increased by 28%, which has contributed to the advance of myopia, especially in children.

Until now, among the existing solutions in the Spanish market with a high degree of efficiency, glasses were not included, which is the most widely used correction system. HOYA, a company specializing in ophthalmic lenses, has dedicated years of research to finding solutions to this need and making tools available to professionals that offer effective treatment of this pathology. The result of this effort and research is MiyoSmart, the ophthalmic lens developed by HOYA together with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with the patented DIMS technology Thanks to the impact of hundreds of small islands of peripheral blur, the MiyoSmart lens is a treatment for the non-invasive, safe and easy-to-use myopia control that has shown an average reduction in myopia progression of 60%, as shown by the results of a 2-year clinical study of 160 children aged 8 to 13 years published in the British Journal of Opthtalmology.

4.758 million affected in 2050

The few hours outdoors and the consequent decrease in distance vision translates into an increase in time indoors, with artificial light and, in a large number of cases, in front of one or more screens. These facts, added to other factors, such as genetic and optical factors, have aggravated an existing health problem in the population, especially in children, myopia. It is estimated that, in 2050, 4.758 million people will suffer myopia in the world, of which, 938 million will suffer from severe myopia. Until now, this pandemic was concentrated in Asia. However, in recent years it has tirelessly advanced across the European continent and it is estimated that, by 2050, the prevalence of myopia will be 54% in Europe, compared to 53% in Asia.

Spain: one in four children suffers from myopia

Spain suffers from a high prevalence of childhood myopia, around 25%, and 19% among children between 5 and 7 years old. More than 1.5 million children, under 18 years of age, suffer myopia in Spain. Myopia represents a serious danger for childhood, since the disorder that appears at school age tends to worsen until the age of 18, with the risk of developing complications such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment and maculopathy. However, most parents consider severe myopia to be an inconvenience rather than a health risk, when the latter is exponential depending on the degree of myopia suffered.

MiyoSmart, the ophthalmic lens with patented DIMS (Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments) technology

Since 2018, MiyoSmart has been marketed in different Asian countries. Its introduction has expanded to Australia, Canada, and different European countries throughout 2020 and will arrive in Spain on April 1 through certified optical professionals.

Awarded with the Silmo D’Or in Paris

MiyoSmart was awarded the Grand Prize, Grand Award and Gold Medal at the 46th Edition of the International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva in 2018, and in November 2020 with the renowned Silmo D’Or in Paris. Myopia is a public health problem, which has grown exponentially in recent decades, according to the World Health Organization, and which must be faced and solutions. A challenge with which HOYA feels faithfully committed and for which it works from different continents around the world.

