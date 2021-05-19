Mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca is safe and increases immune response

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) presented on Tuesday the preliminary results of the CombivacS study, which analyzed the possibility of completing the immunization of children under 60 years of age with a different dose than AstraZeneca, and has concluded that putting a second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to those people is “highly immunogenic and safe.”

People vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca given a second dose of Pfizer increased their immune response to COVID without increasing known side effects, which were overwhelmingly mild and moderate.

Two million people, waiting for that second dose

At the beginning of April, Health made the decision to vaccinate with AstraZeneca only those over 60 years of age due to the occurrence of “very rare” thrombotic events, especially in younger people, following the example of other European countries such as France or Germany. The almost two million people under the age of 60 who had already received a dose of AstraZeneca were left ‘hanging’, not knowing how their immunization schedule was going to be completed, hence the Ministry of Health decided to study the effectiveness of offering a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, specifically from Pfizer.

Five hospitals have participated in the study, with the aim of “providing information to see if vaccines can be mixed, to make vaccination programs more efficient in our country and in other Europeans.”

“The starting hypothesis was that a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine (BioNTech and Pfizer) should give an important immune response to those who received a vaccine from the AstraZeneca company. We set out to study the 14 d & i answer …

