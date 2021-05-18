Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines is effective

The Carlos III Health Institute has just released the preliminary results of its CombivacS clinical trial. This process began last April, with the aim of analyzing the possible effects of mixing the coronavirus vaccines from two different pharmaceutical companies, one in the first dose and the other in the second. With this, it was intended to make a decision on the second dose of people under 60 years of age who had already taken the first with AstraZeneca. Finally, the resolution has been that a second dose with Pfizer would not produce more side effects, while it would be very effective in generating antibodies against the virus.

The SER had already announced this morning that the experts who advise the Government of Spain have advised that, at least the people of between 40 and 60 years, receive the second dose with AstraZeneca. It will be necessary to wait for the resolution of the Ministry of Health, whose Public Health commission will meet throughout today. In the meantime, we know that, based on this clinical trial, it would be safe and effective to choose Pfizer. But what else do we know at this point?

Chaos around coronavirus vaccines

Since it was discovered that low platelet thrombi could be among the very rare side effects of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccines, the vaccination process has become a series of questions and new decisions. In Spain, the first was to leave this vaccine option only for those who had more than 60 years.

Until the resolution of the clinical trial, the second dose of the first vaccinated persons under 60 years of age had been postponed for another month.

This was not the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In fact, the EMA said that while the majority of cases had occurred in women under the age of 60, there didn’t seem to be a causality related to these phenomena. For this reason, the decision on vaccination within their borders was left in the hands of the member countries of the European Union.

The problem was that in Spain this vaccine had been administered to essential staff, especially in the areas of health, education and care for the elderly. Many of those workers were under the new age limit and only had their first dose. Several options for the second began to be considered. Mainly there were three: leave them with only one, put the second AstraZeneca as planned, or replace it with another pharmaceutical, possibly Pfizer.

Most experts recommended the second option. After all, if the first dose hadn’t caused the unlikely thrombi, the second probably wouldn’t either. But it was decided to wait. In fact, although initially it was established to leave a distance of between 10 and 12 weeks between the first and second doses, it was decided to extend it until 16 for those first vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Carlos III Health Institute got down to work with CombivacS.

Criticisms of the scientific landscape

Since the launch of CombivacS was announced last April 19th, there are many scientists who have expressed their disagreement with this clinical trial.

Many scientists have criticized the clinical trial design

They argue that it has been designed so that the most plausible option is to put the second dose of Pfizer. This is because there is only one group of patients who receive the coronavirus vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer (first and second dose respectively) and another that is not given no second dose. However, there is none in which the two doses of AstraZeneca or that in the second another option is used, such as Modern.

The group with the two doses of AstraZeneca did consider it the Oxford University in its own clinical trial similar to CombivacS. The preliminary results of it were made public in The Lancet last week, generating a great media stir. This is because a second dose of Pfizer was found to increase side effects. That’s what many headlines said.

However, when analyzing the study more in depth, it can be seen that the difference is very small and that, in addition, it only refers to side effects mild or moderate, Of short duration. Definitely, if we focus only on that, putting the second dose with Pfizer would not be much worse.

What does CombivacS consist of?

Raquel Yotti, the director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Jesús Antonio Frías, coordinator of the Clinical Research Network of the

ISCIII (SCREN) and head of the Clinical Pharmacology Service of the Hospital La Paz, Magdalena Campins, head of the Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology Service of the Vall d ‘Hebron Hospital, Luis Castaño González, scientific director of the IIS Biocruces of the Hospital de Cruces de Bilbao and María Teresa Pérez Olmedo, head of the Serology Laboratory of the National Center for Microbiology of the ISCIII.

Yotti began his speech by explaining that, as scientists, they remain «faithful to science and evidence-based medicine«, Hence this study was chosen before making a decision.

To this, Frías added that the study was carried out in record time, thanks to the intervention of professionals from both the Carlos III Health Institute and five Spanish health centers.

In response to criticisms of the study’s poor design, they also explained that the clinical trial was based on the hypothesis that administering a second dose of any of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines should generate a significant immune response. To be specific, they have focused on Pfizer. That is why the control group only received the first dose of AstraZeneca and the experimental group received only this mRNA vaccine. Thus, they could go more directly to a possible solution.

What about the side effects?

Side effects were reported by the patients themselves through a online survey during the 7 days after the administration of the second dose.

They were divided into local and systemic effects. Among the former, the most common was pain at the puncture site. For the seconds, the general discomfort. This does not differ from the effects expected with two doses of the same vaccine. In addition, when asked about the intensity of the symptoms, 68% described them as mild, 30% as moderate and the rest, equivalent to 16 people, as severe. However, those intense symptoms were headache, muscle and joint painNone of them required hospitalization and remitted within a few days, as has become customary.

A very effective combination

The increase in neutralizing antibody levels has been found to be even greater than expected with two doses of AstraZeneca.

Therefore, the combination of the two coronavirus vaccines is considered safe. What about efficiency? To answer this question, the levels of type antibodies have been measured immunoglobulin G. This is the same that is measured in rapid tests to find out if someone has passed the coronavirus. It was found that, although the basal levels were the same as in the control group, there was a very high increase after 7 days. In addition, this continued at 14, although somewhat more moderate. It was also necessary to know if these antibodies had the ability to neutralize the virus.

To do this, they exposed a culture of infected cells to the serum of vaccinated patients. In this way, it was possible to measure whether these antibodies were capable of stopping the infectivity of the virus. Or, what is the same, of neutralize it. So it was. In fact, there was an increase in the number of neutralizing antibodies seven times greater than with the first dose. And this is an interesting result, since in the results published by AstraZeneca, with the use of the two doses of this particular vaccine, the increase was only three.

All this preliminary data has been reviewed by a independent safety committee, which has decided that they should be made public for its national and international interest. But they are still scientific data. The final decision is in the hands of the Spanish Ministry of Health. It is up to the Government to move token.

Read this too …