By Sebastian Quiroz

05/15/2020 2:24 pm

Since the global quarantine started because of COVID-19, the way we consume content has changed and digital platforms have seen an increase in users. Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom are clear examples of this, and in the video game industry things are no different, because Streaming sites have greatly increased their number of users … well, all but one: Mixer.

Thanks to a report from SteamElements, we now know how much companies like Facebook Gaming, Twitch, Youtube Gaming and Mixer have grown in the last year. Some of these sites have registered an increase in user of more than 200%. However, Microsoft’s platform only increased 0.2% compared to 2019.

In more specific data, Twitch remains king with over 1 billion hours by April 2020, representing an increase of almost 100% compared to last year. YouTube Gaming is in second place with its 461 million hours and growth of 65%. Surprisingly, Facebook Gaming is on the right track with 291 million hours and an increase of 238% compared to 2019.

However, Mixer doesn’t seem to have grown at all in the past year. While for April 2019 it recorded 37,044 million hours of viewed content, 365 days later this number only increased to 37,106 million hours, which means an increase of only 0.2%. In a year where the streaming industry grew 99%, this is a blow to Microsoft, and considering the company’s history with not-so-popular projects, this may be one of the last years that Mixer can have a true support from the company. At the end of the day, it seems like not even Ninja can save this platform.

Via: SteamElements

