Mixed week on Wall Street: only the Nasdaq manages to advance thanks to the rises on Thursday

Wall street closes with mixed sign. The main US stock markets have not been able to extend Thursday’s rises and have closed the week with a mixed sign, in fact, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell, only the Nasdaq has managed to advance 0.3%.

Bitcoin, which is still one of the main players, remains stable at $ 40,000 after its ‘Black Wednesday’, which ended with a 30% collapse.

Within the business front, we highlight Ford, which rises after announcing this Thursday that it already has 20,000 reservations for its new electric model, the F-150. Home Depot it also advances, where appropriate, after announcing a new program to buy back 20,000 million in shares.

US stock markets were buoyed by better-than-expected weekly jobless claims on Thursday, which also helped to somewhat overshadow the disappointing April employment data. In macro matters, the Fed will publish a report examining the possibility of launching a digital currency.

Across the Atlantic the Ibex 35 raises its rises boosted by the banks and on the road to 9,200 points. Finally, in Asia the bags have closed with mixed sign with an eye on the new falls of Tencent and another in the Taiex from Taiwan.