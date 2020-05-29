Opening with mixed trend on Wall Street, after the close on the upside in yesterday’s session, on a day in which the Dow Jones topped 25,000 points for the first time since March, boosted for the second consecutive day by the optimism that the reopening of the economy is creating in most of the US. Further, the S&P 500 surpassed the 3,000-integer barrier.

In the early stages of Thursday, the Dow Jones rose 0.55% and the S&P 500 0.32%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

According to ., citing close sources, US administration is considering suspending Hong Kong’s preferential tariffs for its exports to the North American country, as part of the response to the Asian giant for its plans to apply state security laws in the city.

The agency notes that this decision, which follows a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous enough from China As if to deserve special commercial treatment, it could leave the tariffs for Hong Kong at the same level as the tariffs that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to apply to China’s exports.

The National People’s Congress of China, meanwhile, approved today the decision to go ahead with a national security law for Hong Kong that both pro-democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear it may undermine their special autonomy regime and freedoms.

Riot police officers were deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday after mass protests the previous day, as Chinese lawmakers debated another bill that would criminalize disrespect for China’s national anthem, at a time when Washington is increasing pressure for the city’s liberties to be preserved.

Analysts warn that Tensions between the US and China pose the biggest threat to the strong rebound in the stock market against the March lows.

On the other hand, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is preparing to order the review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Google to be responsible for the material published by its users, according to . published draft of an executive order and a source familiar with the situation.

Trump on Thursday threatened to shut down websites who, in his opinion, repress the conservatives’ opinions after a dispute with Twitter, after the company decided to tag some messages from the president with a warning that invites readers to verify the facts.

US GDP shrinks 5% in the first quarter

On Wall Street the focus is also on the macroeconomic data. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States experienced an annualized contraction of 5% in the first quarter of the year as a consequence of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to the 2.1% growth observed in the immediately preceding quarter, according to the second estimate of the data.

Today on Wall Street it has also been known that the number of people who applied unemployment benefits in the United States remained above 2 million for the tenth consecutive weekSpecifically, new requests for state unemployment benefits reached a seasonally adjusted total of 2,123 million in the week ending May 23, meeting market forecasts.

Although requests have declined steadily since hitting a record 6.867 million in late March, they have not fallen below 2 million since mid-March.

On the other hand, lOrders for durable goods in the US fell 17.2% in April, decrease six tenths higher than the previous month, although less than expected by analysts (19.0%).

Boeing leads the rises of the Dow Jones

With the Dow Jones at 25,650.99 points,Boeing leads the index rises, advancing 3.46%, ahead of Merck and Procter & Gamble, which rebounded 1.46% and 1.43%, respectively.

Boeing’s rises come after yesterday it announced that has resumed production of the 737 MAX aircraft model, whose production has been stopped since January after two of these planes crashed and ended the lives of 346 people together.

Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX at its Renton, Washington state plant “at a slow pace”, implementing in parallel “more than a dozen initiatives focused on improving workplace safety and product quality “

In contrast, the Dow Jones’ biggest decline is that of American Express, which lost 1.02%, followed by Chevron, which fell 1.01%, and Intel, which lost 0.47%.

