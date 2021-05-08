Mixed trend on Wall Street after disappointing employment data

The Dow Jones falls 0.19% to 34,474.53 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.01% to 4,204.03 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.51% to 13,704.02 points.

The US Department of Labor said on Friday that 266,000 jobs were created in April, less than expected, compared to a figure of 770,000 in the previous month.

A Reuters poll of 90 economists had forecast job creation to rise to 978,000.

The US unemployment rate rose to 6.1% from a level of 6%, according to the Department of Labor, compared to a forecast of 5.8%.

As for the indicator of average hourly wages, it rose 0.7%.

Yesterday’s session was marked by the new all-time highs for the Dow Jones (+ 0.93%), managing to close above 34,500 points. For its part, the S&P 500 (+ 0.82%) held on to 4,200 points, while the Nasdaq 100 (+ 0.37%) stopped the bleeding of the last sessions and closed at 13,600 points.

Will the Fed raise rates? The possibilities fall after the unemployment data

Following the employment report indicating that the US economy created fewer jobs than expected in April, US interest rate futures traders they cut their estimates of a rise in funding costs at the Federal Reserve next year,

Euro / dollar futures indicated that traders see a less than 50% chance that short-term interest rates will rise 25 basis points next year in the United States.

The Fed normally raises its rates in steps of 25 basis points. Traders also lowered their rate hike estimates for later.

“The main problem that they are finding at the moment many companies in the US is that, although there are still about 4 million people who remain outside the labor market Compared to those in March 2020, just before the pandemic was declared, they do not find qualified and unqualified personnel, “said Link Securities analysts.

These experts expose three reasons why this is happening: the fear that many people continue to have of being infected with Covid-19; the need to stay at home caring for the elderly or children; and the fact that the aid they are receiving discourages many people from joining the labor market for the time being. We will see how these factors have impacted, if at all, on the April employment figures.

Regarding the coronavirus, Pfizer and BioNtech begin the process to get full FDA approval for their COVID vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for its Covid vaccine in late December. Since then, Pfizer has distributed 170 million doses in the US, with a goal of delivering 300 million doses by the end of July, according to CNBC.

The American biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals published yesterday the figures for the first quarter of the year listed at the end with advances of + 3.37%. Its sales amounted to 2,530 million dollars, 38% more than the same period the previous year.

Norwegian Cruise Line also reported its results, with adjusted EPS of $ -2.03 per share vs. $ -2.07 last year.

The euro appreciates against the dollar 0.08% and is exchanged for 1.2075 greenbacks.

Benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 0.38% to $ 68.35 per barrel, while US West Texas rose 0.45% to $ 65.03.