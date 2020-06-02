Wall street it is listed with a mixed sign, since the Nasdaq it has slowed against its all-time high of 9,838 integers. The New York Stock Exchange finds no catalysts to continue rising after its historic ‘V’ rally from the March lows, but also sees no reason to sell. The reopening of the economy counteracts negative factors, such as the riots over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman.

The great technologies like Facebook, Netflix, Apple or Alphabet, which have led the gains in recent weeks, are giving the baton to other sectors more cyclical and more linked to the economic cycle, which may benefit from a return to the ‘new normal’.

It is the case of the banks, which rebound more than 1% grouped in the KBW Banks Index. In addition, producers of raw Materials like the oil companies They rebound in the heat of a new rise in the price of oil.

However, the prevailing optimism It may have an expiration date. According to experts, the market may begin to discount the situation in the US if the protests continue beyond the summer, even jeopardizing reopening plans of the economy and damaging consumer confidence.

“The good news about vaccines has boosted the stock market in May, but both the protests in the US and the trade war they can steal your limelight in June “analysts warn of RBC in one of his last reports.

Back to business, Tesla continues to demonstrate good behavior. After closing yesterday with an advance of more than 7%, today it continues in green. “For the next few days it seems imminent that we end up seeing an extension of earnings to the level of $ 968.98, all-time highs,” says César Nuez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.

Across the Atlantic, the Ibex It has been unmarked with increases of 2.5% and has regained 7,400 points. In AsiaThe stock markets have also closed with solid progress despite the continued tension between China and the US.

In other markets, the West Texas oil It rises 2.2% to $ 36.22, after closing May with a 90% gain, the highest in its history. Besides, the ounce of gold falls 0.8% to $ 1,734, while the euro It appreciated 0.36% and was changed to $ 1,1174. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond it rises to 0.67%.

