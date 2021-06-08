Mixed results on stock market closings in Southeast Asia

Bangkok, Jun 8 (.) .- Southeast Asian stock markets ended Tuesday with mixed results at a time when investors are watching for good trade data in China and weak employment figures for May in the United States. .

Ho Chi Minh recorded the strongest decline, almost 3 percent, while the increases were more modest, with Malaysia leading by just six tenths of a percentage point.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 8.67 points, or 0.27 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,167.14 units.

The Jakarta stock market lost 70.56 integers, 1.16 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,999.37 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange rose 9.51 points, or 0.60 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,587.96 units.

The Bangkok stock rose 0.29 integers, 0.02 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,612.88 units.

The Manila Stock Exchange rose 45.80 integers, 0.68 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,809.72 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,319.88 units after losing 38.90 whole or 2.86 percent.

