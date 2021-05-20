Mixed results in the closure of the Southeast Asian parks

Bangkok, May 20 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the sessions with gains in Singapore, Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh on Thursday, while Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila ended in the red.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.60 points, 0.18 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,109.81 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 5.20 points, 0.33 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,575.32 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock market rose 37.01 integers, 0.64 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,797.60 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market lost 7.70 points, or 0.49 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,554.54 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange lost 48.07 integers, 0.77 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,197.64 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,278.22 units after gaining 15.73 integers or 1.25 percent.

