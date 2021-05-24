Mixed results at the close of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges

Bangkok, May 24 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day on Monday with rises in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh, while those of Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila fell.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.72 points, 0.18 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,123.61 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange increased 9.65 points, 0.62 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,571.82 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 9.49 whole, 0.16 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,763.63 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market lost 0.59 points, or 0.04 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,551.85 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 34.36 integers, 0.55 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,164.89 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed with 1,297.98 units after gaining 14.05 integers or 1.09 percent.

