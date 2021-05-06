Mixed reaction in the Hang Seng to the possible release of covid vaccines patents

Beijing, May 6 (EFE) .- The Hang Seng, the main reference index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, added 0.77% on a day marked by the support of the US for a possible exemption on the protection of property intellectual for covid-19 vaccines.

Thus, the pharmaceutical company Sino Biopharmaceutical lost 5.83% this Thursday, while other companies in the sector, such as CSPC Pharmaceutical Group or WuXi Biologics, reacted with increases of 1.27% and 2.9%, respectively.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,637.46 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.32%.

All the sub-indices of the Hong Kong stock closed in green: Services (0.97%), Finance (0.88%), Trade and Industry (0.74%) and Real Estate (0.35%).

In the financial sector, the increases of the insurers AIA (2.21%) and China Life (0.76%) stood out, as well as the decreases of the banks ICBC (-0.4%) and Bank of China (-0, 32%).

In terms of technology, gains for Alibaba (0.73%) and losses for Meituan (0.42%), while Tencent closed flat.

The worst result of the day was for the Haidilao restaurant chain, which lost 7.4% after having already lost 6.02% on Wednesday.

Good day for energy companies, with gains of 2.37% for Cnooc; 2.02% for Petrochina, and 0.98% for Sinopec.

Among the state telecommunications companies, timid advances: China Unicom added 0.44% and China Mobile, 0.1%.

In the real estate sector, the yields of titles such as Link Reit and Henderson Land stood out, which advanced 1.66% and 1.15%, respectively, as well as the losses of Wharf Reic, which lost 1.43%.

The business volume of the session was 161,000 million Hong Kong dollars (20,724 million dollars, 17,214 million euros).

