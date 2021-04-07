Mixed opinions about possible returns of former world champions

Miguel Cotto (left) and Oscar de la Hoya (center) could put their respective retreats on hold to fight separately in exhibition format, at a time when Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (right) is the leading figure in boxing . > Damian Dovarganes / AP

Giovanny Vega, THE SPOKESMAN

All this phenomenon was fueled in November of last year with the return of former world heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson to face – at 54 and after more than a decade without a fight – former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr.

“I understand that they want to return. But they already demonstrated what they should have at the time. I think their time has passed and unfortunately they may not see it that way. When you retire, the thought should be to give another opportunity to shine. Leave him free passage. With this they are dulling the boxers who are on the rise, ”said 18-year-old Top Rank prospect Xander Zayas forcefully.

(Read the full article at the link below 🙂

https://www.elvocero.com/sports/opinions-found-before-possible-returns-of-ex-world- champions/article_460bbf3a-9753-11eb-bc6d-db16401ab079.html