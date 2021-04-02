Mixed luck in Miami: Muguruza falls in the second round and Sorribes gets into the quarterfinals

Updated 03/30/2021 – 08:27

Spanish Garbie muguruza, number 13 in the WTA tennis rankings, has lost her round of 16 match at the Miami Masters 1000 in three sets against the Canadian Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, number 9 in the world, by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

TO Muguruza (27 years old), this championship resists him -he has never made it past eighth-, while the Canadian is already waiting for her in quarters the also Spanish Sarra Sorribes Tormo, number 58 in the WTA ranking, who won her match in three sets against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 30 in the world, by 6-4, 0-6 and 6-1.

The first set was very close until Muguruza, in the eighth game, broke Andreescu’s serve and got ahead on the scoreboard with a 3-5. Minutes later he managed to close the set without giving the Canadian a chance to reply with a blank game.

The second round of the match, which lasted in total 2 hours and 11 minutes, followed the same dynamic, with highly contested games that reached ‘deuce’ up to three times and with two losses of serve by Muguruza against one of Andreescu, so that the Canadian, 20, knew how to suffer, recover to the first set and sign up for the second, closing, like Muguruza in the first, with a blank game.

The third for Muguruza did not start well either., with a loss of serve in the first game, something that he knew how to take advantage of the Canadian, who continued to play at a high level, with confidence, winning the first four games and closing the match with a 6-2.

In the match, the Spaniard obtained 49 percent of the total points (88 of 181) against 51 of her rival (93 of 181), obtaining three direct aces each and the Canadian making three double faults.

Roll back to a blank set

Meanwhile, Sorribes beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 0-6 and 6-1 in a match lasting exactly two hours, in which he laid the foundations of his triumph by winning the tied first set by 6-4.

The Tunisian player avasall with a resounding 6-0 to the Spanish in the second set, in which over and over again I ran insistent left that physically depleted Sorribes Tormo.

After the demanding physical wear and tear in the second set, Sorribes Tormo managed to overcome in the third in which he finished off his success with a resounding 6-1 spectacular in which he barely gave the Tunisian a little respite.

The Spanish woman obtained 54.2 percent of the total points (81 of 158) compared to 48.7 of its North African rival (77 of 158), neither player getting any direct service and making a double fault for two by Jabeur.