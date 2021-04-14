Mixed doubles will return to Roland Garros this year

The mixed doubles event will return this year to Roland Garros after it was canceled in the last edition held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although it will return with a reduced table, the organizers of the French tournament announced on Tuesday.

“The mixed doubles event, which was canceled last year due to the health crisis, will be back this year at Roland Garros,” said the French Tennis Federation (FFT) in a statement. “This competition will benefit from an adapted format with a draw of 16 pairs,” adds the FFT in the statement, when mixed doubles usually have 32 pairs.

The tennis player from China-Taipei Latisha chan and the croatian Ivan Dodig are the current champions of the mixed doubles tournament of Roland Garros, which they won in 2019 revalidating their 2018 title.

Vivi Ruano Y Thomas Carbonell, in 2001, they are the only entirely Spanish couple to have won the title in this modality, although Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario He did it twice, one with the Mexican Jorge Lozano (1990) and another with the Australian Todd Woodbridge (1992), while his brother Emilio He did it in 1987 with the American Pam schriver.

The tournament Roland Garros, the most important of the Grand Slam on clay, was delayed a week with respect to what was initially scheduled and will be held from May 30 to June 13.