Miura Boxing Promotions and MTK Global present poster headed by Fecarbox WBC title in Monterrey

PRESS MIURA BOXING PROMOTIONS

“Fight Night” is the name given to the attractive poster that will be offered next Friday, April 16 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, by the promoter companies Miura Boxing Promotions and MTK Global, in association with Boxing Major League (USA), LiveCo Boxing (CAN ), 1 Round More (MEX), Warriors Boxing (MEX) and ODD SOX (USA), which promises to be an evening full of emotions with international duels.

The duel of nations will be led by the match between the Argentine Germán Rafael and the Venezuelan Alfonso Flores, for the Fecarbox championship of the World Boxing Council (WBC, for its acronym in English), of super middleweight.

In the semi-star duel, undefeated American Brandon Moore will face Mexican fighter Christian Larrondo, six rounds at heavyweight.

The talented American fighter Will Madera will face the Tamaulipas Iram “Chicano” Rodriguez, six episodes in lightweight.

Cuban Jailer “Capirro” López will fight José Francisco Rivas from Monterrey, six turns at featherweight.

Irvin “Poderoso” Macías from Monterrey will face Rogelio “Ricky” Manríquez from Coahuila, six rounds at featherweight.

Cuban wrecker Ariel “La Maquina” Pérez will face an opponent to be named, eight rounds at super bantamweight.

Regiomontano Ricardo Zurdito ”Galindo will face Noé“ Tornadito ”Álvarez, four rounds in flyweight.

American Gaspard Pierre will fight Rubén Mejia from the capital, four episodes at cruiserweight.