MIUI will have a meter to see the health of your Xiaomi battery

MIUI will allow knowing the health status of the battery.

If Xiaomi is one of our favorite mobile phone brands, The same can be said of its customization layer called MIUI. The truth is that MIUI little or nothing looks like pure Android but it has extra functions that make it really interesting.

We could talk at length about these functions, but today we will focus on a new function that has reached certain Xiaomi models and that It will allow us to know the state of health of our battery. Really very interesting and useful.

Xiaomi will allow you to know the health status of your batteries

Although mobile phones have evolved over the years to have better specifications, better screens or a better camera, autonomy continues to be one of the points to improve.

Are we obsessed with the batteries in our terminals? No, what we want is for them to last us more than a day without having to load them, hence we do everything[possibletotakecareofthemasmuchaspossible[posibleparacuidarlasalmáximoLuckily now Xiaomi will help us better monitor the health of our battery.

As we read in Gizmochina, some models such as the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K40 Pro +, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 among others, They will have an indicator to know the health status of the Xiaomi battery, something that by the way, iOS already has for a long time.

9 keys to increase the life of your mobile battery

This indicator can be accessed from System Configuration, Energy Saving and Battery and will use factors such as use, cycles or temperature. Besides that, Xiaomi will alert its users when the smartphone battery is deteriorating, in this way we can go to an official center to be able to replace it.

Hopefully Xiaomi adds this functionality to the rest of its terminals since It seems like a great idea to know if the battery of our smartphone is optimal or if on the contrary we have to go to replace it.

