MIUI for POCO could become independent to POCO UI, a new layer of customization

POCO would be thinking of developing its independent MIUI personalization layer for their mobiles.

It’s been a long time since POCO became independent from Xiaomi to operate as an external firm, in the same way that Redmi had done before. Despite this, the company continues to use Xiaomi’s resources when building its products, and many of its mobile designs are inherited from Redmi.

However, the brand would intend to differentiate itself more from its first cousins ​​Xiaomi and Redmi. At least this is what he has indicated in an interview offered to Android Central, where in addition to confirming the arrival of the new POCO M3 Pro, he has also made clear his ideas of create your own software for your smartphones, instead of continuing to use a custom MIUI version.

POCO’s future mobiles could carry a different software to MIUI

Since the arrival of the POCO F1 several years ago, POCO has used a slightly modified version of MIUI on their phones, called “MIUI for POCO”. This customization layer has a launcher different from the original MIUI, and some other additions that are not present in the operating system of the parent company’s mobiles.

But the firm wants to go further. LITTLE intends make the software a differential feature of your phones, and although in the short term will continue to be based on MIUI, the brand aspires to add more value to the experience based on exclusive features.

In that sense, one of the main leaders of POCO assures that, in 2021, they will “add special functions to make MIUI for POCO a more exclusive experience for consumers.” They will continue to use the MIUI code, but one of the plans is to refresh the user interface and add features based on community feedback.

Such renewal would be announced in late 2021, and would arrive under the name POCO UI, with the aim of eliminating the MIUI brand from its name.

About the idea of create your own customization layer from scratch and independent of MIUI, the firm’s leaders affirm that, today, it is not feasible, but they also know that software is not the great strength of POCO mobiles today, and therefore do not rule out any possibility in their plan of offer the most complete experience possible.

To conclude, it is worth commenting that, to the question of whether POCO would be willing to launch a mobile with stock Android through the Android One initiative, his response has been that “that is not one that LITTLE is considering today.”

