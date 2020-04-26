MIUI is the personalization layer that Xiaomi uses in its devices, –except in the Xiaomi A, which use Android One– and that the company uses to enhance the software of its devices, and also to differentiate it from that of other companies, and create an added value based on this.

This past year, Xiaomi launched MIUI 11, a version of its customization layer that I have spent 6 months with, and which In my view it is one of the best we can find on Android. And this 2020 is the turn of MIUI 12, a version of which we know more and more, and that this year, Xiaomi users could download just after its presentation.

You can download MIUI 12 the same day of its presentation

MIUI 12 is the version of MIUI that, if the rumors are true, we will see it be presented later this month in an event in which, at least for users in China, the firm will present all the novelties of its personalization layer, In fact, it will make it available to users to download right after this event, according to the Director of Software Development of the firm.

It is something that breaks with the annual rhythm of Xiaomi, which does not usually release his MIUI versions at this time of year, much less allow download after presentation. Although the truth is that it has not yet been specified if it refers to the beta download, or if it is the final version. We imagine that it is the first, since Xiaomi always releases betas of its MIUI versions for users to test them.

Although the truth is that this Xiaomi executive did not specifically reveal which Xiaomi models will be able to download MIUI 12 the same day of its launch, so we will have to wait to see what Xiaomi says about it. Although, as we have already mentioned, We imagine that it will only be users in China, and a beta version. Even so, sooner or later it will reach the rest of the users worldwide.

From MIUI 12, for now, we already know some characteristics, such as the Increased customization of Always On Display mode, Dark Mode 2.0 or the new camera interface that Xiaomi mobiles will have, a redesign that is quite missing, since this interface has not received substantial changes during a couple of MIUI versions.

Beyond this, we would find the redesign of other aspects, such as the gesture system, which would bring it closer to Android 10 and the standard that Google has created for them, which shows, for yet another year, Xiaomi’s approach to the big G, that every year it is more evident, and that it is a reason for joy for all western users that we usually use Google services.

