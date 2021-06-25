MIUI 12.5 is coming to two other Xiaomi phones

Two other Xiaomi phones are updated to MIUI 12.5. If you have one of them, you will soon be able to enjoy the latest news.

MIUI 12.5 continues to be displayed in the Xiaomi mobile catalog. After having updated two phones by surprise to the latest version, the company has decided to bring the update to two other terminals.

In this case, we are talking about two devices launched a few years ago, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Redmi 7 are updated to MIUI 12.5

For the moment, rollout of the update has started in China, and it is expected that in the next few days it will end up reaching the devices of the rest of the regions.

The update is available under the firmwares V12.5.1.0.QFLCNXM and V12.5.1.0.QEDCNXM for the Redmi 7 and the Mi Max 3 respectively via the stable beta branch.

It is striking, above all, that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 keep updating taking into account that we are talking about a device launched in the year 2018, with Android 8.0 inside. Later, it was updated to Android 9 and Android 10, and now he receives what could be his last major software update.

On the other hand, the Redmi 7 receives the update to MIUI 12.5, despite the fact that the arrival of MIUI 12 was supposedly canceled several months ago. Luckily, Xiaomi has decided not to leave without its portion of MIUI 12.5 those people who still use this reduced price device.

