MIUI 12.5 begins to arrive at the Xiaomi Mi 11 in Europe

Last February Xiaomi presented worldwide the new version of its customization layer, MIUI 12.5 and in that event he promised that the global versions of his smartphones they would start receiving this update between April and May.

Well, we just learned that the Chinese company has kept its promise because MIUI 12.5 is starting to reach the Xiaomi Mi 11 in Europe.

If you have a Xiaomi Mi 11 you will soon receive MIUI 12.5

As we can read in GSMArena MIUI 12.5, after reaching users in China last month, it is now available to owners of a Xiaomi Mi 11 in Europe.

MIUI 12.5 is reaching European users of a Xiaomi Mi 11 with the version number 12.5.1.0.RKBEUXM, has a size of 656 MB and includes the April 2021 security patch.

This security patch is not the last, but this is something that is happening with the latest MIUI updates.

In the screenshots that we leave you on these lines, you can see all the details of this update, among which we must highlight a series of improvements in the system such as an instant gesture response and rendering power 20 times higher than the previous version.

In this sense, Xiaomi states that “Any phone becomes faster after update” to MIUI 12.5.

In the changelog of this update we can also see that a series of MIUI notes app improvements such as support for mind maps with complex structures, new tools for sketching and scribbling and a new gestural shortcut to create notes, tasks and extracts, which allow us save text, web links and images, anywhere.

As is often the case with these types of updates, they are deployed in stages, which means that it could take a few days until you receive it on your Xiaomi Mi 11.

