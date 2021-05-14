Mitsubishi will give an international goodbye to the montero the most winning car of the dakar rally

Last year Mitsubishi in its reorganization process had already announced that 2021 would be the last year of production for its biggest world icon: the Montero or Pajero. For this reason, in his home market he had already been fired with a final edition but now the brand has just announced that it will also send him an international farewell also with a limited and final edition of this 4×4.

Read also: History of the Mitsubishi Montero in Colombia

Mitsubishi Montero final edition for international markets

This final edition of the Mitsubishi montero It will be manufactured at the Sakahogi plant in Japan and will be built on the fourth generation that is produced there and practically unchanged since 2006.

Mitsubishi will make a production of 800 units that will have three trim levels, GLX, GLS and Exceed, all with the distinctive ‘Final Edition’.

The first will have three rows of seats, an advanced infotainment system and a reverse camera.

The GLS edition will add 18-inch wheels, rear parking and rain sensors, lights with automatic ignition, heated front seats with electric controls and a professional audio system.

Mitsubishi Montero final edition for international markets

At the top of the range it also has a power moonroof, leather upholstery, aluminum pedals, chrome trim for the windshield and a side protection strip.

Lastly, they all come with a tinted hood protector, rear cargo liner, rear luggage cover, and the latest edition badges.

Read also: History of the Mitsubishi Montero in Colombia

Mitsubishi Montero final edition for international markets

As for the mechanics, the Final Edition will have the 3.2-liter turbodiesel engine of 190HP and 441 Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed automatic transmission with 4×4 traction with a locking differential for the rear axle.

The bad news, for now, is that this international farewell is destined only for Australia and there is no confirmation of the brand if before the production of the Montero is completely finished there is another market that receives that latest collection edition for lovers of this ‘thoroughbred’ 4×4.

Read also: History of the Mitsubishi Montero in Colombia

Mitsubishi Montero final edition for international markets

DATA

The Mitsubishi Montero was born in 1981 and its original name, Pajero, is derived from the leopard of the prairies, an emblematic animal in Japan. It had four generations in its history and the second generation was assembled in Colombia, between 1994 and 2012. The last generation is only manufactured in Japan and had a range of engines from 2.4 to 3.8 liters.

This has 15 years of production with only slight changes. This year, according to the plans presented by the brand in 2020, the Montero will cease to exist because the brand will focus on its Sport variant and other urban-type trucks, as well as ‘clean’ technologies.

Read also: History of the Mitsubishi Montero in Colombia

Mitsubishi resurrects the 2021 Ralliart brand

His history in sports was glorious. The Mitsubishi Montero won the Dakar Rally 12 times and has the most stage victories in the demanding test. It was the dominant car between 2001-2005 and therefore got into the Guinness Book where it still reigns.

Read also: History of the Mitsubishi Montero in Colombia