Mitsubishi to rescue Ralliart from purgatory

Ralliart It is the division of Mitsubishi dedicated to motorsport and vehicle preparation. It is the equivalent of NISMO for Nissan, or if we get out of the Japanese world, the equivalent of AMG for Mercedes-Benz. It was the division tasked with putting Mitsubishi on top of the rallying world, and carried out much of the development of cars like the legendary Lancer Evolution. Ralliart was sent to corporate purgatory in 2010, because of the global financial crisis. Eleven years later, she will be rescued from that eternal purgatory.

The announcement was made during the presentation of Mitsubishi’s financial results in 2020. In this presentation, the announcement of Ralliart’s return to the fore was accompanied by a picture of a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up decorated in Ralliart colors. The rumors of the launch of a high-performance version of the L200 They have been circulating in the media for years, and they seem to have been officially confirmed. Many details are still missing, but Ralliart’s return is a glimmer of hope.

Mitsubishi wants to make up for lost time over the past decade.

And is that Mitsubishi is a brand that from my point of view has lost the north. The financial crisis took its future plans ahead, and the brand decided focus almost exclusively on SUVs and plug-in vehicles, as a way to guarantee its future. We can’t blame them for that, but the consequence has been the abandonment of their high-performance products – did anyone say Lancer Evolution? – and even the end of icons like the Mitsubishi Montero, whose production has just ended in Japan.

2020 Mitsubishi L200 on test: why a pick-up is not just for work

The pick-up market is clearly booming in Europe, something in which …

The return of Ralliart is framed in a return to its roots, in a project that seeks to enhance the image of the brand and re-endow it with personality and passionate products. There are not many details about the new stage of Ralliart – the CEO, Takao Kato, has been quite cryptic – but everything indicates that it will start with a line of both aesthetic and performance-enhancing accessoriesIt might even be the last name of a higher-performance Mitsubishi L200, a rival of sorts to a Ford Ranger Raptor.

Ralliart was the architect of Mitsubishi’s participation in the Dakar or the WRC.

Photos of the Mitsubishi L200

Source: Motor Authority