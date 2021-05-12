Mitsubishi revives its ralliart sports brand

Mitsubishi announced in 2010 that after almost 30 years, it eliminated its brand Ralliart that not only made him jump to stardom in the world of ralis worldwide but also served to equip their street vehicles with the appearance and, in some cases, the 4×4 racing car mechanics. He was in a process of financial adjustment at the time.

Mitsubishi resurrects the Ralliart brand

Well now, things seem to be better for Mitsubishi, their directives confirmed that the Ralliart brand will return.

The official announcement sand accompanied by an image in which the Mitsubishi L200 pick up which has an aesthetic appearance, with red accents, which always distinguished the sports division Of the brand.

Apparently the pick up will be the first vehicle of this return of Ralliart which ‘wears’ specially designed parts to give the utility vehicle a very dynamic look. What is appreciated is that it will have red protectors, a new front bumper, lower protector and other minor elements.

This also means that the return of Ralliart will bring with it the implementation of a new personalization system for all the brand’s vehicles with accessories Ralliart. But the information does not stop there.

The most striking thing is that the Mitsubishi CEO announced that this return also means his re-entry into the world of motorsport, particularly to the ralis.

It remains to be known with which models he will participate in this category of motor sports, although it was also announced that the 4×4 racing cars configured for motorsports will have improved plug-in hybrid systems based on the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

FACT

The Ralliart sub-brand of Mitsubishi started its participation in the Rali World Championship and there he achieved several world titles and multiple victories, becoming a benchmark in this category of motorsport. It was also used to designate the sportiest division of the brand under which a series of cars of high performance.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo by Ralliart 1990