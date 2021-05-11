Mitsubishi resurrects Ralliart and in Japan they are already talking about his return to racing

We go back to the first weeks of 2010. Mitsubishi, announced the closure of Ralliart at the end of March of that same year through his own manager, Masao Taguchi: “Due to the sudden change in the economic situation since the previous year, the commercial circumstances surrounding our company dramatically worsened.” It put an end to 25 years of history from the high-performance department of the three-diamond firm and in turn, the competition department that had reaped great successes both in the World Rally Championship and in the Dakar was closed.

The economic crisis that started in 2008 it took them completely ahead, with effects that arrived a little later in the land of the rising sun. Mitsubishi Motors took the lead in some of the functions, but Ralliart’s presence practically disappeared completely. The department, which had been created by ex-pilot Andrew Cowan (died in October 2019) in the early eighties, chaining great achievements such as the four WRC titles won by Tommi Mäkinen at the end of the nineties and the 12 victories in the most famous rally-raid on the planet from 1982 until the arrival of the failed Mitsubishi Racing Lancer.

The use of the Ralliart namesince 2010 it was practically limited to the sale of some customization components aftermarket as a kind of competition-derived ‘product line’ for production Mitsubishi, while some of the subsidiaries, such as Ralliart in Italy, tried to keep the flame of the historic company alive within rallies by participating in tests of the World Production, while The Lancer Evo X worn by the official Mitsubishi Spain team In 2016, within the Spanish Asphalt Rally Championship, it also wore the well-known logo. Cristina Gutiérrez also defended her colors in the 2019 Dakar edition, when she was present in the Eclipse Cross livery.

Today, Mitsubishi fans may be waking up from an uncomfortable sleep that has lasted for 11 years. At the presentation of the 2020 financial report At the close of the fiscal year in Japan, the Asian firm has confirmed that Ralliart comes back to life with a short message on one of the slides of its presentation: “The resurrection of the Ralliart brand.” There are not many more details, although it can be seen accompanying one of the images of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV employed in the Baja Portalegre of 2015 by Hiroshi Masuoka and Pascal Maimon.

The Japanese media have highlighted statements by Takao Kato, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, which reportedly commented that: “For customers who want to experience the uniqueness of Mitsubishi, we are considering installing genuine accessories in the model line and participating in motorsports.” Not much more has been said about what his return will be like, although it cannot be ruled out that he is trying to follow a commercial strategy similar to Toyota, which has also created its GAZOO Racing line on the street.

Racing-wise, and seeing as the company’s next big release is the Outlander PHEV, it seems closer a possible return to cross-country rallying than a return to the WRC, especially if we look at how the Mitsubishi range is currently established, very focused on SUVs and with the arrival of a small electric still with a date to be determined.

Image gallery – Mitsubishi Ralliart in competition: