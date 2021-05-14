Mitsubishi Power Ranked # 1 in Global Market Share for Q1 2021, According to McCoy Power Reports

It is ranked # 1 in the global gas turbine market with a 29.0% share.

It has a 40.8% share of the heavy duty gas turbine market.

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, captured the highest market share per megawatt during the first quarter of 2021, with a global gas turbine market share of 29.0%, according to data by McCoy Power Reports *. The company also secured a 40.8% share of the Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine (HDGT) market, representing a single unit output equivalent to 100 megawatts (MW) or more, Powered by Mitsubishi Power’s latest J-Series (J-Series Air-Cooled, JAC) air-cooled gas turbine model.

Mitsubishi Power secured maximum share of the heavy-duty gas turbine market, driven by its M501JAC gas turbines.

Mitsubishi Power’s high market share is due to its strong project execution track record, high performance, and product reliability. Mitsubishi Power has extensive experience with large gas turbines, including the F, G and J series. The G series exceeded 5.6 million Actual Operating Hours (AOH), with 94 units currently in commercial operation. The J series exceeded 1.3 million AOH, with 46 units currently in commercial operation, and is 99.6% reliable.

In the HDGT market, the most popular segment for combined cycle gas turbines, the JAC turbine is the world’s leading turbine with an efficiency greater than 64%. It meets strict standards for reducing carbon emissions and is the lowest-generating in its class.

Another aspect that favors Mitsubishi Power’s status as a world leader is that all heavy-duty gas turbines are now supplied with hydrogen capability to ensure further decarbonization. At the time of delivery, the gas turbines have the capacity to run on a mixture of up to 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas, which can be increased to 100% hydrogen in the future.

A key driver of Mitsubishi Power’s market share is a recent order for two M701JAC gas turbines for a 1,500 MW combined cycle power plant under construction in Sir Darya, Republic of Uzbekistan. This is the first large-scale independent power generator project in the country and, once installed, the turbines will be the largest and most efficient in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region. The order also underscores Mitsubishi Power’s deep commitment to the CIS region.

“Mitsubishi Power continues to be recognized as a market and industry leader, once again achieving the highest share of the world market thanks to the robustness of JAC turbines,” said Ken Kawai, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power. “We are excited to continue working with our customers and partners around the world to lay the foundation for a path to a fully carbon-neutral energy sector.”

