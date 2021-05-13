Mitsubishi Power and Texas Brine Join Forces on Large-Scale Hydrogen Storage Solutions to Support Decarbonization Efforts in the Eastern United States

Collaboration enhances Mitsubishi Power’s strategic infrastructure for long-life hydrogen storage solutions in North America

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. and Texas Brine Company, LLC have entered into an agreement to develop large-scale, long-life hydrogen storage solutions to support decarbonization efforts throughout the eastern United States. Long-term hydrogen storage is a key enabling technology for the transition to a zero-carbon energy future.

Mitsubishi Power Americas and Texas Brine Company are collaborating to develop large-scale, long-life hydrogen storage solutions to support decarbonization efforts throughout the eastern United States. Long-term hydrogen storage is a key enabling technology for the transition to an energy future with zero net carbon dioxide emissions. Pictured: Wellhead of the Texas Brine gas storage mine. (Credit: Texas Brine Company)

This collaboration expands Mitsubishi Power’s ability to safely and profitably store hydrogen in salt mines at strategic locations in North America. Texas Brine, the nation’s largest brine producer, and its subsidiaries have salt stations in New York, Virginia, Texas and Louisiana that will allow access to major cargo centers in the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic and the Gulf Coast.

Salt deposits are unique geological features that can be mined through solution mining to provide safe, reliable and economical bulk gas storage. Hydrogen has been stored in salt mines for decades on the Gulf Coast of the United States. Expanding the use of salt mines for hydrogen energy storage in other regions offers a significant opportunity to create a clean energy resource infrastructure across the United States to benefit industries such as energy, transportation and manufacturing that target zero net carbon dioxide emissions.

Collaboration with Texas Brine enhances Mitsubishi Power’s developing hydrogen infrastructure:

In 2019, Mitsubishi Power announced a joint venture with Magnum Development to develop the world’s largest renewable energy storage project, the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project to enable decarbonization efforts across the entire western region of the United States and adjacent to the Intermountain Power Project, which has transmission interconnections to major western demand centers.

In September 2020, Mitsubishi Power announced a joint development agreement with Entergy to collaborate on bringing decarbonization projects to Entergy’s utilities in four states.

Also in September, Mitsubishi Power announced that it had obtained technical selections for three projects using its hydrogen-ready M501JAC gas turbines at the Danskammer Project being developed by Agate Power in Newburg, New York, the Chickahominy Power Project. Chickahominy Power) being developed by Balico in Virginia and the Harrison Power Project being developed by EmberClear.

The Texas Brine collaboration complements Mitsubishi Power’s growing portfolio of hydrogen-ready gas turbines by placing large-scale hydrogen storage in close proximity to projects, enabling access to inexpensive utility-scale renewable energy storage. public.

Mitsubishi Power’s collaboration with Texas Brine offers other symbiotic benefits. Brine, a mixture of water and salt, is produced during mining by dissolving salt formations. It can then be used as a critical raw material for the chemical industry or dehydrated to produce salt for the food, thawing, agriculture, industrial and water softening markets. The co-product of the dissolution mining process is an underground reservoir that can be used to store raw materials in a liquid or gaseous state, such as hydrogen. In contrast, when a salt mine is specifically designed and manufactured for hydrogen storage, it employs the same dissolution mining process, which ultimately generates a brine by-product that can be used as a feedstock.

The alliance will initially focus on existing sites controlled by Texas Brine and its affiliates. Both companies will evaluate the hydrogen storage opportunity in new and existing mines, along with detailed engineering and design studies to support hydrogen storage needs. In addition, companies will explore entirely new applications that can benefit from hydrogen storage and the production of dry brine and salt.

Ted Grabowski, President and CEO of Texas Brine, said, “Strategic alliances that enhance collaboration across industry domains are critical to profitable use of resources. We look forward to partnering with Mitsubishi Power to support low-cost, secure storage. cost of hydrogen at our sites in the eastern United States and explore synergistic opportunities at sites in other parts of the country. “

Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said: “To achieve an energy transition to a future with zero net carbon dioxide emissions, we have to work with partners. Decarbonizing multiple verticals requires implementing innovative partnerships and cross-sector teams. Our alliance with Texas Brine supports our mission to provide power generation and energy storage solutions to our customers by providing them with tools to affordably and reliably combat climate change and promote human prosperity. Together with our partners, we are creating a Change in energy matter “.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., based in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 experts and professionals in digital solutions and power generation and energy storage. Our employees are focused on empowering clients to combat climate change in an accessible and reliable manner, and in turn, promote human prosperity in North and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero derivatives, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. Mitsubishi Power also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of electrical assets. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning the energy, infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defense industries. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Texas Brine Company, LLC

Texas Brine is a family business based in Houston, Texas with a proud heritage in salt related businesses. Founded in 1946, Texas Brine helped pioneer commercial brine production through solution mining in Texas salt domes and co-founded the Solution Mining Research Institute to promote the understanding and experience in this evolving field. We currently supply more than 35% of the brine needs of the chlor-alkali industry, creating millions of barrels of storage capacity per year. Our underground mines developed by producing brine are designed to meet the storage needs of a wide variety of liquid and gaseous products. Our focus is on the needs of our clients, from the operation of client assets to the development and ownership of entirely new sites dedicated to a client’s plant. Because of this commitment to service, it’s no wonder Texas Brine has client relationships spanning half a century. For more information, visit the Texas Brine website and follow us on LinkedIn.

