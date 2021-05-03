Mitsubishi lancer evo ix won and crashed two days later

Established in the UK, the Dream Car Giveaways company is dedicated to raffling off “dream” cars and since 2018 they have delivered more than 1,500. At the end of April, Adam Griffiths was one of those many winners, taking home a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX FQ-320 with which he surely had many plans ahead.

Unfortunately, According to the Wales Online media, the car suffered a spectacular crash where it was given as a total loss. After having confirmed the information with Dream Car Giveaways, indeed the vehicle involved was the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX FQ-320 that Griffiths had collected just two days ago.

Adam Griffiths, Dream Car Giveaways winner

As can be seen from the images, the damages suffered by the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX FQ-320 are extensive. Practically the entire front It was smashed to the point that the engine must have suffered damage as well (Not to mention the suspension) and the rear did not have a good outcome either.

Despite how spectacular the crash must have been, the causes of which have not been publicly clarified, Griffiths and his companion left with only minor injuries. Medical tests ruled out that there was alcohol or other substances involved and the police report only indicates that “the 27-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was reported for driving without due attention and care.”

Griffiths added that he accepted his guilt for the accident and felt lucky that both he and his passenger had been able to escape unscathed, however, too. denounced that since the crash came to light he has begun to receive all kinds of attacks by social networks. Even that some people “have contacted my mother saying that I should have died”, a totally reprehensible reaction, of course.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX FQ-320 crashed