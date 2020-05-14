Mitsubishi presented its new compact SUV at the Geneva Motor Show

The brand thus expands its range, offering a SUV with a unique, daring and sporty design

Mitsubishi has published the Eclipse Cross price list with its arrival in Spain

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrived in 2018 as a coupe-looking SUV with Diesel and gasoline mechanics. Heir to the sporting legacy of the three diamonds, he bets on ride comfort both on and off the road, with front-wheel drive and 4×4 versions, which we have tested.

Between 1990 and 1999, Mitsubishi He marketed in Spain a sports car called Eclipse that made children dream, and some adults, that someday they could also drive a car capable of shading the sun itself. Today, almost 20 years after its light was extinguished, or its shadow –although it was sold in Japan until 2011–, the cosmological phenomenon has happened again and a new Eclipse has arrived, this time in the form of a SUV coupe, as his last name, Cross.

The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross It was born as the average SUV of the Japanese brand, with 4.4 meters long, 1.8 wide and 1.68 meters high. Located between the ASX – 4.36 meters long -, with which it shares a platform, and the Outlander – 4.69 meters -, most likely its appearance in the middle segment will cause the new ASX, which will arrive in 2020, See their levels reduced to go down a step and compete in the incipient B-SUV segment with models like the Seat Arona and the Kia Stonic.

As for the new SUV coupe from Mitsubishi he refers, he lands in a segment full of competitors and finds in the Seat Ateca, the Skoda Karoq and Hyundai Tucson some of his strongest rivals. By design, country of origin and type of buyer of the brand, it could be thought that copper should also be beaten with the Toyota C-HR, but the truth is that the hybrid mechanics of the other Japanese coupe SUV take it to play in other terrain.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: OUTDOOR

As for its design, the Eclipse Cross incorporates the front design called Dynamic Shield, a combination of chrome and other black moldings strategically arranged in the shape of an X, which we already know from the Outlander and the ASX 2018. His look shows hints of sportsmanship, but his ground clearance and large fog lights reveal the segment to which it actually belongs.

From a lateral perspective we observe that his waist is raised, and the drop in its roof – double bubble if you don’t opt ​​for the sunroof – once again betrays a nod to the sporting past, if only for its design. In the rear, the rear window divided by the brake light, framed between the rear lights, gives this SUV a unique aesthetic that is familiar to us from other Japanese models. Finally, some plastic protections On the skirts and wheel arches try to increase the feeling of height to the ground of this Eclipse Cross.

As we have already commented, this model shares a platform with its younger brother, the ASX, and Mitsubishi states that, during its manufacture in Nagoya, Japan, it has used high strength steel torsion in 55% of the chassis. To increase torsional stiffness, a special adhesive instead of solder in sealing the lateral structure. Thanks to this and the different security systems that it equips as standard it has obtained five stars EuroNcap and a 97% level of protection for the driver, one of the best data in the segment.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: INTERIOR

Mitsubishi has designed a completely new interior for the new Eclipse Cross, with a modern and clear dashboard in which only the 7 inch floating screen that crowns the center console, a design that will incorporate the new models of the brand.

The interior is less spacious than some models of its competition without being claustrophobic, and it seems that we are in a less bulky vehicle than it is. The driving position is comfortable and has a height and depth adjustable steering wheel. In addition, the support for the left foot of the driver – at least in the automatic version that we have driven – is better than in other models in the same segment as in Nissan Qashqai. The materials and finishes are correct and the metallic touch of the automatic transmission paddles behind the wheel has especially called us.

In the rear seats, the Eclipse Cross features a longitudinal offset bench 20 centimeters, which allows to gain habitability for passengers or space in the trunk. With the rear bench seat in the rearmost position, the knee room is wide and the headroom is enough for people who are more than 1.80 meters tall, despite its coupé-inspired line; With the bench seat forward, the distance to the backs of the front seats is greatly reduced, but allows reclining passenger backrests 17 degrees at a ratio of 40:60. As is common in most vehicles, the central plaza is functional but not comfortable enough to handle a long journey, although the central transmission tunnel in the all-wheel drive version is small.

The cubic boot 378 liters with the rear seats in the rearmost position, which expands to 485 liters when the bench seat is moved and 1,122 liters if the backrests are folded down. The all-wheel drive version offers 19 liters less in all configurations, but in no case does it offer a completely flat surface or flush with the boot floor when knocked over. Most of its competitors offer greater capacity, but this is explained by the drop in the rear window. In any case, it’s more space than enough to carry four suitcases of which can be carried in the cabin of an airplane and there is room for jackets and a backpack.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: EQUIPMENT

The Eclipse Cross is offered in four trim levels: Challenge, Spirit, Motion and Kaiteki. All of them have electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors as standard – which are large – fog lamps, Stop & Go system, Eco driving mode, multifunction steering wheel and shift lever in leather, speed controller with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, warning of unintended lane change, reversing camera and climate control.

The Spirit finish incorporates the electrochromic mirror, the touch screen to manage the sound system and the SDA infotainment system, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the ‘touchpad’. This last gadget may seem unnecessary or redundant, but the truth is that, when you are on the move, it is easier to navigate the screen in this way, while, when you are stopped, we found it more comfortable to work directly on the screen. monitor, which requires a certain degree of pressure on the screen to react. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross does not have a browser or even an option and it is necessary to connect it to a mobile terminal to access the Google Maps application on our phone.

On this, the Motion finish adds the front and rear parking sensor, as well as the head-up display and led headlights. The unit we have driven had the Kaiteki finish, the highest in the range, equipped with adaptive speed control, perimeter vision camera, blind spot detector and cross traffic, heated seats with electric driver adjustment, automatic parking brake, leather upholstery and sunroof.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: ENGINES

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is available with an engine turbo gasoline 1.5 DOHC 16 valves 163 hp, which we tested in the national presentation, and a 2.2-liter, 150-horsepower diesel, which we have also driven. According to the brand, an electrified version will be added to the range in the coming years, although they have not specified whether it will be with the hybrid propeller that already equips the Outlander PHEV – most likely – or with an electric motor resulting from the Renault Alliance. -Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Nowadays, only the gasoline engine can be associated with the 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, in addition to an automatic box for CVT continuous drive with 8 ratios preset gearboxes and Sport mode. This box is manually operated from the paddles behind the steering wheel, but is only available with the higher trim levels, Motion and Kaiteki. The all wheel drive Super All Wheel Control It is offered for both diesel and gasoline engines, but always associated with the Kaiteki finish and the automatic transmission and the selective torque distribution system, Active Yaw Control.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: BEHAVIOR

During the national presentation of the Eclipse Cross we had the opportunity to drive the gasoline version with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with the superior finish. On expressways, the engine responded strongly and gave us the feeling that its 163 horsepower is enough to move its 1,550 kilos of weight – the front-wheel drive weighs 60 kilos less, and 125 less if it equips the manual transmission – at speeds above what is allowed.

Regarding the automatic change by variator, it is true that CVTs do not enjoy a great reputation and that their operation can become somewhat slow and cause annoying noise when the accelerator is fully depressed. However, it is also true that, in this case, Mitsubishi has managed to solve the slippage of the belt with enough solvency when changing ‘gear’ with the paddles on the steering wheel or from the lever.

On a very bumpy dirt track we were surprised by the good behavior of the suspension – MacPherson on the front axle and multi-link on the rear – and the ride comfort when driving at high speed. On the other hand, when driving at low speed the body movements were more pronounced and gave us the feeling of being somewhat soft.

When traversing a trail with a lot of loose stone and attacking steep slopes, the all-wheel drive system with selective torque distribution did a good job of mitigating loss of traction in the three driving modes available: Snow, Auto and Gravel. We do not see a great difference in operation when changing driving mode by pressing the selector next to the gear lever, but the truth is that we only circulate on one type of surface.

As they explained to us from the brand, the system is capable of making a torque distribution between both axes from 80/20, in Auto and Snow modes, to 40/60 in Pebble mode. We do miss a descent control system –like the one fitted by some of its competition models– that would allow us to release our foot from the brake without gaining speed in the steepest drops. Given the type of gearbox, even when manually selecting the first gear we did not experience significant retention when descending.

Subsequently we have also driven its 148 horsepower diesel version, with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission, on express roads and conventional roads at an agile pace. Without a doubt, it is a car that comfort prevails more than sportsmanship, which can be seen in its highly assisted and not very direct steering, and its suspension, soft and long-haul.

On the road it offers poise and, in the city or when passing speed bumps, it is comfortable, but on curvy and two-way roads not agile and movements are slower than desirable. The feel of the brakes, 320 millimeters on the front axle and 302 on the rear, is correct and does not cause premature fatigue, but the movement of the body does not offer confidence when cornering with speed. Overall it’s a supporting understeer car, and the all-wheel drive and torque distribution do an acceptable job of keeping it in the corner when the gas is open.

Apart from these observations, we found that the 148 horsepower Diesel mechanics offers a thrust similar to gasoline propeller 163, but its sound is somewhat higher. If you drive at a leisurely pace, it goes unnoticed, but, along with the aerodynamic noise coming from the rear-view mirrors, it can be annoying if we increase the speed and drive above the legal limit.

Both the Diesel and gasoline versions have Eco mode that decreases throttle response to try to contain consumption. Diesel homologates an average consumption of 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers, which we managed to reduce to 6 liters per 100 on fast roads when driving on the legal limit, and which we raised above 8 on curved roads to a light beat.

With gasoline, after a freeway tour with changes of pace to overtake and four more adults carrying their hand luggage in the car, the on-board computer offered a average consumption of 8.4 liters. It is a figure greater than 7 liters to 100 that it homologates but it is obviously possible to lower this data if more efficient driving is practiced. The front-wheel drive and manual transmission versions offer an approved consumption of 6.7 and 6.6 liters per 100 due to their lower weight and, we assume, greater efficiency for this type of transmission, but we have not been able to verify this.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: PRICE

The price range of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts from 21,850 euros with gasoline engine, front-wheel drive, manual transmission and the Challenge finish, 23,150 with the Spirit finish and 24,700 with motion. If you want to have automatic change, you need to pay An additional 2,000 euros, and an additional 5,450 euros for all-wheel drive. The top of the range is the Eclipse Cross Diesel with all-wheel drive, automatic transmission and Kaiteki finish, for 35,900 euros. Thus, the Japanese SUV coupe offers a lower price than the Seat Ateca, Peugeot 3008 or Hyundai Tucson with a similar level of equipment.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS: CONCLUSION

In 2018, SUVs accounted for 41.2% of the total number of vehicles registered in Spain, while sports models were only 0.2%. Maybe the nostalgic ones will long for those sports from the nineties, but the truth is that the market has already chosen and the Eclipse Cross, the latest independently created Mitsubishi and the first to be presented earlier in Europe than in Japan, is not sacrilege but the heir to a legacy and a car that has already started this new era within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS BLACK EDITION

In May 2020, Mitsubishi presented the special Eclipse Cross Black Edition, which premiered a design with the vocation of enhancing the sports lines of the SUV coupe.

The Eclipse Cross Black Edition is the first Mitsubishi model to leave the factory with full connectivity hardware already installed, with the option to enjoy this service for free for the first five years.

These services include emergency call assistance, automatic collision notification, roadside assistance, information assistance, vehicle status report, mileage tracking, vehicle locator, and vehicle settings.

Emergency assistance enables authorities to be called by pressing an SOS button, which connects with a specialist from the Mitsubishi Connect customer service center.

Automatic collision notification is activated when the car has an accident and one of the airbags is activated. Automatically notifies the brand’s service center, sending information about the vehicle and its location.

Roadside assistance makes it possible to request the help of a crane or specialists, sending information regarding the vehicle and its location. Information Assist allows owner to access non-emergency roadside assistance from the top console.

The vehicle status report allows you to view warnings and vehicle status information; The mileage tracking shows a daily history, the vehicle locator offers the exact position of the vehicle with a smartphone and the vehicle settings, accessible from the App or the web, allow to create individual driving profiles.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Black Edition starts from 23,250 euros. The 8CVT version scales to 25,350 euros and the 8CVT with all-wheel drive and the integrated total connectivity system, up to 31,600 euros.

.