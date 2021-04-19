Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV | Test | Opinion | Review

It looked like Mitsubishi was going to disappear from the European market, but it was saved by the hood. And in what way. First by launching this Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, today’s protagonist. And then announcing more vehicles to be made in Europe. This is a plug-in hybrid SUV that targets the segment that is expected to grow the most in the coming years: compact SUV and plug-in hybrid mechanics.

The truth is that the diamond brand is a true reference in this technology. It was 2013 and, when no one (or very few) dared to associate plugs and combustion vehicles, they launched the Outlander PHEV. The world’s first 4 × 4 plug-in hybrid SUV, renewed in 2016 and 2019.

They were right in the choice of technology. Between 2013 and 2019, they sold 300,000 units of this vehicle, the absolute leader among PHEVs by number of registrations, 5,000 of them in Spain. Plug-in hybrid cars were, in addition, the types of vehicles that grew the most in sales in 2020, by 214% and so far this year they already represent a 4% market share.

They are, in a country like ours that lags far behind in charging points, the ideal option. With zero emissions in the city (where they are most critical), without fear of running out of autonomy and cheaper than electric ones. Especially when the Moves III Plan discounts are applied, from which this car benefits. In this first contact we will try to see what it offers among the 50 PHEV SUV launches that have been in the last 16 months (there is nothing).

Exterior

The new Eclipse Cross is radically different from the one the brand launched in 2018 and which we thoroughly tested last year. I discussed it with those responsible for the brand. The previous design could be liked a lot (I know a very close case), but it could also be very upsetting. Now you want to not displease anyone, something basic if you want to sell large volumes.

The car grows in dimensions. Specifically 14 cm, which gives it a greater bearing. This gain occurs in a slightly larger front overhang (3.5 cm) and a noticeably larger rear one (10.5 cm). It goes, then, at 4,545 mm in length, by 1,805 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height. The wheelbase remains at 2,670 mm.

The brand’s Dynamic Shield evolves on the front. The way of distributing the optics is striking, with the LED daytime running lights and turn signals on an upper strip and the main ones flanking the “shield” of the grille, along with the fog lights, both with LED technology.

The grill is better integrated, betting on the glossy black plastic and at the bottom there is a honeycomb grill. In the area closest to the ground, a skid plate divided into three parts.

Despite the increase in size, the lateral silhouette does not change, with a stretched rear part that gives it a more dynamic air. Added to this sensation are the lines of tension that run through the doors from bottom to top. It features 18-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone design and 225/55 tires. By the way, a new three-layer Diamond white is added to the range of colors.

The rear changes a lot. Now the gate has a single moon. In the central area the hexagon shape of the front is replicated and it has inverted Y-shaped optics on the sides, which are inserted into the gate. In the lower area the design of the triple underbody protector is repeated.

Inside

It was a contact of a couple of hours and did not have time to touch everything thoroughly (we will have time for it in a more thorough test): I must highlight the good construction quality (nothing creaked or had a feeling of little solidity) . The materials seemed good to me, although it still combines different in some areas, something very common for Japanese cars.

The space is good for two in front … and for two behind. The driving position seemed correct to me. The driving position is elevated, very SUV, despite the mark indicating that the center of gravity has lowered 30 mm. There are ergonomic details that do not convince me, such as having to take your hands off the wheel to see the data from the on-board computer, a problem that the previous model already suffered from.

The dashboard combines that 4.2-inch LCD screen in which we see travel data in color with two spheres. The one on the left a potentiometer and the right one a speedometer.

We see it through a steering wheel of which I am not convinced that much of it is finished in piano black. In the rest he uses leather, with a good touch. It has integrated buttons for the multimedia and communication system on the left and cruise control on the right. Behind it, a pair of good size paddles with which you can vary the retention of the car.

The arrangement of the elements on the dashboard is good. In the upper part is the information area and below the operation area. This is what Mitsubihsi calls the “horizontal axis concept”.

Dominating in elevated central position we have the display of the SDA infotainment system with an 8-inch screen across the entire range. It has physical controls for the volume and the dial, with touch zones to access the main functions and large icons. In the absence of tinkering with it more, I found it simple to use, as well as being compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

There are also physical controls for the air conditioning, a couple of USB connections, a button for the steering wheel and the heated seats (the latter with a somewhat old-fashioned appearance, already next to the gear selector. Buttons also for the battery management system, to force the electric mode or for the driving modes, all very simple to use.

I just got in the back for a few moments. They have changed the headrests and they seem somewhat comfortable. There is a 220 V socket at the end of the console and it can have heated seats, which is not very common. Note that it hardly disturbs the central tunnel, so a third occupant would place their feet comfortably … but their seat is not at the height of the sides. Of course, the option of moving the sidewalk longitudinally is lost.

Trunk

The overall length allows for greater luggage capacity. Of the 328 liters of the previous one, now it goes to 404 liters. It retains a 12-liter under-floor space and there is 80mm more length in the cargo space.

This area can be increased by folding down the rear seat backs. When you do, you get a space of 1,153 liters of capacity. There are some practical items like the 220V socket on the side.

Motor

The brand tells us that the propulsion system is shared with that of the Outlander PHEV, adapted to the new model. It combines a 2.4 gasoline block with 98 HP of Atkinson cycle and two electric motors, one of 82 HP to move the front wheels together with the thermal propeller and another of 85 HP that moves the rear ones. We are, therefore, before an all-wheel drive car, which the brand calls S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control).

Since the engines do not deliver their maximum power at the same time, the total power is 188 hp (less than the Outlander, which has 224 hp).

The electrical part is powered by a lithium-ion battery with 13.8 kWh of gross capacity. It is possible to charge it in a conventional 2.3 kW socket by plugging it in for about six hours. Interesting that allows fast loads with direct current, up to 22 kW. In just 25 minutes it recharges 80% of the battery.

equipment

In Spain the new Eclipse Cross is offered with three trim levels, called Motion, Kaiteki Y Kaiteki +, ordered from smallest to largest endowment.

The simplest Since it is already very complete, as it has elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, electric parking brake, eight-inch touch screen (compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), keyless access and start and aids to driving such as cruise control, lane keeping system or rear view camera.

Price? Well, with the aid of the Moves III Plan (which covers vehicles with this technology and reaches 7,000 euros if you scrap a car) and the discounts and promotions of the brand it remains at 28,000 euros, a very remarkable figure for a car of its size with this level of equipment and powertrain.

As always, you can find the best deals for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV in our section of new cars, published by the official dealers of the brand. Remember that these rates may involve financing the car with the brand.

Behaviour

It was a brief contact of 50.5 km in which I moved somewhat by highway and city. Little, but a good example of how you can take advantage of this technology on a day-to-day basis, on a regular journey (similar to that from home to work).

Plug-in hybrids must be known to carry them. There is no point in running out of battery on the highway at 100-120 km / h. There you have to press the Battery Save button and save it. The car then moves in hybrid mode. When you get to the city, at lower speeds, it already pays off moving in 100% electric mode. With a gesture as simple as pressing a button, you use the right propulsion system in each environment, where it is most effective.

It struck me a lot that when I got in the car it marked 62 km of electric range. Much more than the approved one, which is 55 in urban environments and 45 on the road.

The environment was not very conducive to seeing benefits, but in principle it seemed like a solvent car, although in its technical sheet we see that its benefits are not similar to cars with a combustion engine of its power level. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds and the top speed has been limited to 162 km / h. The torque figure of 193 Nm is also not outstanding.

Then, in gear, it picks up speed in a lively way and you don’t have the feeling that it is a slow car (nor one that has almost 200 hp). Changes from one engine to another are hardly perceived and only in strong acceleration, such as overtaking or joining the road, do you perceive how the car revs without gaining speed at the same rate, since it does not have a gearbox to use.

This detail makes it very effective to drive the car with the paddles behind the wheel, much more than others where they manage the gears of the gearbox. Here you can control whether you want the car to have more or less regenerative braking when you take your foot off the gas pedal. I usually use the lowest intensity on the road and highway, to move by inertia as much as possible and in a city that I retain without barely pressing the brake.

The test was not enough to draw conclusions, but in those 50 km we spent 3.8 l / 100 km consumption (we moved 81% of the time in electric mode), subtracting 19 km of autonomy. They are not bad figures, which we will try to corroborate in a more thorough test.

Opinion autos.com

We needed to see more in detail the cornering of the Eclipse Cross, an aspect where the combustion engine was not bad at all, especially with all-wheel drive. And get into roads to see if the modes off the asphalt (which are five; Eco, Normal, Snow, Gravel and Tarmac) vary greatly the way the car moves.

What is clear is that now the Eclipse Cross has a less polarizing appearance and that its plug-in hybrid system continues to be a reference for a very simple fact: it copies the architecture based on electric vehicles without a gearbox, it is not about adding elements electrical to an engine and transmission block diagram. And that shows in the fluidity.

The plug-in hybrid Outlander is one of the cars with this technology that we see the most on the streets of big cities. Now it has a squire with a more urban size that will surely add sales since, with discounts and aid it does not suppose an exaggerated extra cost with respect to combustion models and it is very well equipped.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV

Photo gallery:

Photos