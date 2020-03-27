Respirators are one of the most essential elements when it comes to fighting coronavirus disease.. Covid-19 affects the lung, and in the most severe cases, respirators, devices capable of drawing air in and out of the lungs, are required. And unfortunately, covid-19 has shown that we are not able to supply the actual demand for these devices that we might need during such a pandemic, as is happening.

While in countries like Russia there are 29 respirators for every 100,000 inhabitants, in Italy there are only 8 for every 100,000 people. Thus, you need a cheap and efficient way to produce these kinds of machines so essential in countries where the coronavirus is affecting very strongly.

An open source respirator to fight coronavirus

Now, MIT – the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – has developed a free model that anyone can download to make their own respirator. And it is that, along with the American university, many other companies are designing their own models of open source respirators so that anyone can assemble their own without having to pay patents. In Spain we have initiatives such as the one presented by a group of companies operating in Spain whose model can be printed in 3D; Decahtlon’s diving masks are even being used.

The difference is that the model issued by MIT is certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration thanks to the emergency use authorization issued.

What MIT has done is automate an Ambu bag That’s what the manual respirators used in times of emergency are called. In fact, that’s what the design is based on: since almost all hospital beds have an Ambu bag nearby, it can be used to be converted into an emergency respirator along with the system devised by MIT. What this system does is activate the bag automatically, without the need for any operator.

What MIT offers, therefore, is a device that, if manufacturing requirements are followed, meets FDA standards, the relevant United States agency. In the upper image we see the mechanical part of the respirator. In the center is where the Ambu bag, the emergency manual respirator, is placed.

In addition, one of the most interesting points is that the bag is not completely trapped by the device, so can be removed at any time and manipulated by an operator in an emergency or in case the machine fails. A key feature of this design is that the arms can be driven backwards. “This ensures that even if the device fails with the arms closed, a doctor can spread the arms by hand to remove the bag.”

On the MIT website dedicated exclusively to this project we can find everything from mechanical indications to electronic ones, including clinical considerations. We will also find the results of the tests carried out until March 20.

