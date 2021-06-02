Mitjà criticizes the fact that the group between 40 and 49 years old is vaccinated with Janssen due to the risk of thrombosis

The epidemiologist Oriol Mitjà has criticized this Wednesday that he is vaccinated with Janssen to the group between 40 and 49 years for the risk of thrombosis that it can carry and, in statements to ‘Cuatro’, he recalled that there are safer vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

Mitjà has stressed that when the Government decided to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for those under 55 years of age – also due to the risk of thrombosis – he did not agree, because then the fatality from the coronavirus was very high and the risk of suffering an episode of this type was lower than that of dying from Covid-19. But on the other hand, now that the fatality is low, he considers that the Janssen vaccine could be omitted and opted for others that carry less risks despite the fact that it would have to wait a little longer to receive the vaccine.

Janssen, Pfizer or Moderna

People between 40 and 49 years of age will receive the Janssen single-dose vaccine, once the population between 50 and 59 years of age has been immunized with it. If not this serum, may receive Pfizer or Moderna instead, As agreed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commission regarding the vaccination of this age group, which will begin this June.

With the incorporation of Janssen to the vaccination of the population between 40 and 49 years old, an effect similar to that already achieved with the age group between 70 and 79 years and 50 and 59 years is sought: not be necessary more than one dose, the vaccination process is accelerated because you do not have to wait for the second puncture. Of course, immunity with it is not reached at least until 14 days after receiving it.

The EMA found links between Janssen and cases of thrombosis in the US

Janssen vaccines arrived in the autonomous communities in April after the free route for their administration given by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in a scientific opinion that found possible links between this serum and eight thromboses reported in the United States -over 7 million people-, but in which it established that the benefits of the vaccine “far outweigh” its risks.