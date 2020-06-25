The Mediaset Spain payment platform has announced what is undoubtedly one of its most important projects: an exclusive reality show. The company prepares ‘Sola / Solo’, a new space of its own production in which a famous person will live 24 hours a day in a house built on the premises from Mediaset España. In this way, and unlike the rest of spaces of the same genre that we have seen over the years in the communication group, this time the program will take place in the chain’s own studios and not in a different place.

Will we see Adara Molinero in ‘Sola / Solo’?

The space is being developed by the Mediaset Spain’s Content Production Division in collaboration with the company’s Digital Area together with the team from the Technology Division to be able to build the house in the Madrid neighborhood of Fuencarral where Mediaset Spain is located. It should be noted that the space will be broadcast next season exclusively on Mitele Plus, which will offer the 24-hour live signal from the house to its subscribers, and in addition to the famous chosen one, we can also see other faces that will visit you in your particular home.

At the same time, Mediaset advances that Telecinco spaces will echo what happens in that place but at all times, the space will be exclusive to Mitele Plus. In short, a strong bet that undoubtedly marks the future of the company and that is that if Atresmedia has bet firmly on its own production of fiction and documentaries in Atresplayer Premium, it seems clear that Mediaset is going to fight to win the battle of payment with the genre that he is best at: reality shows. And it is that today, in addition to producing this new space, the platform has exclusive broadcasts of the network’s reality shows such as ‘La casa fuerte’, of which half an hour is broadcast exclusively every Sunday, something that also happened with other spaces such as ‘The discount time’.

Mitele Plus runs out of football

This news comes after we know that football will disappear from Mitele Plus in the 2020/2021 season. Orange has announced that it has bought for almost 300 million euros the emission rights of the Champions League, Europa League and LaLiga, both first and second division, while these have not been renewed by Mediaset Spain. Therefore, viewers who want to enjoy the many sports king must subscribe to Movistar or Orange, the only two operators that will offer the aforementioned sports competitions, national and international, as anticipated by Marca.