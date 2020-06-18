The dream of having two spanish teams in the top category of world cycling in 2021 it lasted less than a week. Mitchelton-Scott issued a statement on Thursday announcing the breakdown of the agreement with Manuela Fundación, entity chaired by Francisco Huertas, which had to be signed to confirm the presence of Team Manuela on the World Tour.

Mitchelton-Scott reported in an official statement of the news and the complication in the agreement that has led to its breakdown. «Our initial connection with Mr. Huertas, Manuela Fundación and their noble objectives was very good initially. However, As the negotiations have progressed, we have decided that the relationship will not continue.. We wish them the best in the future ”, reads the note.

The bizarre story ends without a happy ending after a surprise announcement and the subsequent doubts that arose in the days to come. The Australian team itself announced that there was an agreement since the return of the cycling competition after the break due to the coronavirus, but the existence of some reluctance in the negotiation have ended the agreement, apparently closed only a week ago.

The team Mitchelton-Scott It is one of the main in world cycling and has in its ranks the riders of the stature of the British brothers Adam and Simon Yates – this last winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España -, the Colombian Esteban Chaves or the Spanish Mikel Nieve.