Mitch McConnell threatens Democrats with blocking whoever Bide nominates for Supreme Court



Mitch McConnell refuses to endorse a Biden candidate for Supreme Court.

The minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), has a clear objective regarding the Supreme Court: to prevent the Democrats from being able to position any of their possible candidates.

To do this, the Republican would first have to secure the majority of his party in the Senate in 2022, something that is not impossible, although complicated.

McConnell’s position arises before the possible withdrawal of the liberal judge Stephen Breyer, 82, which could happen this year or next.

Once that happens, If the Democrats do not rush the process to name whoever will occupy the position, then the Liberals will have only two positions in the High Court against seven of the Conservatives, giving a turn to decisions on different issues, such as abortion, health, the electoral process or immigration issues, regardless of whether the Democrats win the presidency, for example.

“I think it’s highly unlikely,” McConnell said when asked on Hugh Hewitt’s conservative radio show about his stance toward a president’s run. Joe biden.

If McConnell has known how to do something well as leader of the Senate, it is to promote more conservative cuts, since it was his priority during the president’s government Donald trump, who appointed more than 200 judges to district courts and appeals.

In 2016, the Kentucky senator managed to stop the president’s nomination Barack Obama following the death of judge Antonin Scalia, a position now held by the judge Neil Gorsuch, appointed by Trump.

At that time he played the card that the people “would have to decide”, since a possible appointment was canceled almost 80 days before the electoral process in which Trump won.

“The American people are perfectly capable of having a voice on this issue, so let’s give them a voice. Let the American people decide, “McConnell said in March 2016.” The Senate will appropriately review the matter when considering the qualifications of the nominee the next president nominates, whoever they may be. “

However, his position completely changed eight days before the 2020 election – perhaps in the face of a realistic scenario of Republican presidential defeat – McConnel and his colleagues rushed the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, securing 6-3 for the Liberals.

The scenario in 2022 is uncertain for the Democratic majority, who have expressed concern about McConnell’s stance.

The former presidential candidate Julian Castro accused McConnell of “stealing” two Supreme Court positions, after he openly admitted that he would not approve a Biden nomination.

“We cannot wait for a party that defies democracy to unite to fix it,” he said.

He added that the electoral reform, For the People Act, should be approved as soon as possible.

Mitch McConnell has stolen two Supreme Court seats and is now openly admitting he wouldn’t fill vacancies if Republicans took back the Senate. We cannot wait for a party in open defiance of democracy to join us in fixing it. We need to pass the For the People Act now. https://t.co/oGM2GwVy3T – Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 14, 2021

The Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley (Oregon) told CNN that McConnell’s warning would spark a “partisan war.”

“The damage to the Court is enormous, it becomes … a partisan war,” Merkley said. “What can we do? Well, we can make sure McConnell isn’t in the majority at 23-24 because… when he was in the majority, he played this game before and his game rewarded him for it. “