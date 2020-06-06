June 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

Plans to combat the climate crisis that use anti-carbon farms (regenerative farms) as a tool to reduce carbon emissions could have overestimated the efficiency of these types of solutions, according to a publication by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). .

Regenerative farms consist of planting as many trees and crops as possible that can help absorb carbon from the atmosphere. In Mexico, the practice was covered in the press, due to a contract signed by coffee producers in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Regenerative farms have been backed by leading figures from progressive parties worldwide, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a speech last year that “soil is the next great frontier of carbon storage.”

Private companies have also endorsed this technique in significant numbers: BP, Kellogg, Microsoft and Shell are among the companies that have announced that they will ask their suppliers to adopt this style of cultivation or to pay farmers to do so as a measure. to counter their own emissions.

This interest has caused regenerative farms to be nicknamed “the capitalist solution to the climate crisis,” and for MIT, that’s the problem.

The publication notes that many companies have chosen to pay third parties to establish farms rather than focus on modifying the aspects of their production chain that generate higher emissions, despite little evidence that this is a long-term sustainable plan.

“The world’s farms do have the capacity to store billions of tons of carbon dioxide annually,” explained a report by the National Academies last year. “However, there is still little certainty about the techniques that work, to what degree, and in what type of soils, topographies, climates and times.”

Best practices for carbon sequestration could also be contradicted by best food production practices, plus there are disagreements among experts on the best way to measure the results of each farm individually.

Independent studies have revealed that farms themselves tend to inflate their results, pressured by a system that increasingly demands better dividends.

In California, Climate Action Reserve is in the process of establishing a standard for measuring the impact of renewable farms. However, the participation and financing of private companies has questioned the objectivity of their numbers.

Craig Ebert, president of Climate Action Reserve, highlighted that private companies did not interfere in the results of their investigation. “At the end of the day, what we are trying to do is pay farmers for a commodity that is not being paid for right now: sustainable agriculture practices that require carbon,” he said.

The risk, said the MIT Technology Review, is in establishing a market that allows farmers to make a profit without contributing what is reported to global emissions, which would be the equivalent of “allowing companies to buy permits to continue polluting.”