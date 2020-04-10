Avoid spread. That is the number one objective of all world authorities in the fight for COVID-19. And that is also the reason why social distancing and, in some regions, also confinement has been imposed as a mandatory measure to achieve the change of trend in the contagion curve.

However, at some point in the future, society will return to the streets as normal, will gradually resume their jobs and carry out leisure activities with their loved ones. However, the progressive reduction in containment measures does not necessarily mean that the virus has completely expired. Contagions can reoccur if the necessary speed and certainty are not acted upon. And for this, monitoring possible new cases that emerge will be essential.

In that sense, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a system that allows, using Bluetooth technology present in millions of smartphones and smart devicesCheck if a person has been in contact or at a very short distance from someone infected by COVID-19.

The operation of the system is quite simple: the smartphones, in the background, emit a short-range Bluetooth signal with a random numeric string. This signal, in turn, is picked up by nearby devices, which temporarily store it in its memory. If you test positive on COVID-19, the affected would have to upload to a public database the numeric strings issued by their devices during the last 14 days. In this way, the rest of the people can compare the numeric strings collected by their smartphones with those uploaded to the database, which correspond to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If a match is found, the system would issue a notification to the person who has carried out the process noting that she might have been exposed to the virus. Said notification, in addition, would be accompanied by the information proposed by the public authorities with the following steps to be taken.

“For these transmissions, we use cryptographic techniques that generate random and rotating number chains,” explains Ron Rivest, a professor at MIT and principal investigator on the project. The system therefore would protect people’s privacy and it would prevent an individual monitoring of the location of the users.

To develop this system, researchers claim to have taken inspiration from Find My, Apple’s tool to find lost or stolen devices. “If my phone is lost, it can start transmitting a Bluetooth signal that is nothing more than a random number; it’s like being in the middle of the ocean moving a flashlight. If someone walks by with Bluetooth on, your phone won’t know anything about me; it will only say to Apple ‘hey, I have seen this light,’ ”explains Marc Zissman, a member of the MIT Cybersecurity Laboratory.

Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co

If a person receives a positive diagnosis, your doctor would give you a QR code that would allow you to upload the history of the Bluetooth signals emitted by your smartphone to the cloud. The rest of the people could compare, from an application, the chains stored in the cloud with those collected by their smartphone. If any match, it means that you may have been in contact with an infected person.

“We are not collecting the location, we do not use the GPS, we do not assign your personal identification or phone number to any of the number strings that your phone emits (using Bluetooth,” explains Daniel Weitzner, a MIT researcher involved in the project.

To bring this system to the streets, one of the biggest challenges is interoperability between platforms (Android, iOS, etc.). It is also required, in addition, the participation of companies in the sector (such as Google, Apple or Microsoft), which would enable rapid and effective deployment on millions of devices around the world. “This project is being done in true academic style. It is not a contest, it is a collective effort, ”said Rivest.

