Optimizing the conversion rates of elements such as landing pages or websites is a task that marketers must continually develop, this to drive the results of their efforts and to stay or exceed the averages of the industries where they are, for example, In the case of landign pages, WordStream highlights that the average conversion rate for all industries is 2.35 percent. If your landing pages do not reach this percentage, it is undoubtedly important to implement adjustments or identify what is wrong. In this regard, this time we will highlight some errors that should be avoided if you want to achieve more conversions with your marketing efforts.

According to Jeff Bullas’s blog, these are the 5 errors of conversion optimization that you should avoid in your campaigns:

Developing A / B tests to drive conversions is an effort that can be difficult to calculate in terms of the number of tests that need to be done. However, experts emphasize that they must demand evidence until the concept of « statistical significance » is reached.

This concept means that the expert or those responsible for the campaign fully trust that the variation of elements of the A / B tests that already provides better results is already available. Not doing enough testing to drive conversions can mean you don’t have enough information to make a good decision about it.

To know how many tests to develop you must consider the size of your sample. The larger the sample size, the more accurate your average values ​​will be.

Do not test on pages that are having good results

When it comes to conversions, the popular phrase « if it’s not broken, don’t fix it » doesn’t exist. Everything can be improved, even things that are already working well. Marketing assets that already work have the potential to deliver better performance if managers take the time to optimize.

For example, if you already have an entry on your blog that has been generating traffic for years and is always among the most popular on the site, this does not mean that your work is already finished, it should be used to boost the numbers.

Surrender after failed tests

When it is optimized to drive conversions you should know that there is only one failure and that is to stop testing. Campaign managers should keep in mind that if the tests don’t deliver the results they want, they’ve at least learned something new and can make adjustments.

Surrendering implies that the knowledge acquired from previous failures is not being leveraged and therefore the numbers cannot be improved.

Make changes without relying on results

Any changes made to campaigns or to the site must be based on research, unfortunately most marketing teams seem to be more interested in making changes or optimizations for conversions based on known industry practices rather than test their site and learn what strategies work for them.

As the source points out, making changes not based on the results of an investigation is risky; you are applying ideas that could work, but there is no way to prove it.

Not having the correct tracking tools

Finally, he believes that without the right tools, the team will not be able to accurately understand the data they are collecting in order to apply it and drive conversion rates.

The necessary tools for this process should be selected and included in the strategy. Some useful tool options could be those that present a heatmap, visitor logs, and geo-location insights.

