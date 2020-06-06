Paying debts is one of the most difficult things for Mexicans, but why? According to figures from July 2019, citizens of Mexico owe an average of 2.9 times their monthly salary, and they owe more to banks for debts with their credit cards and personal loans. Read: SEP: This will be the final evaluation of the school year

According to Coru, the main causes that indebted the Mexican is due to the lack of a culture of financial education, since only 20% of the population has healthy finances and 62% admit that they do not know about financial services and products that have to do with debit and credit cards.

The accessibility to formal financial services, the little interest on the subject and the lack of information in Mexicans about their lines of credit also cause great indebtedness.

Some of the most serious errors made by users are as follows:

Pay the minimum of credit cards or bank debts.

Purchase items with short-term expiration on credit.

Consume on credit above the ability to pay.

Buy unnecessary things.

Contract products and / or services with high interest rates.

Believing that credit is an extra of salary.

Not having a budget.

Spend what is destined for fixed expenses.

Do not review the credit report or history regularly.

Do not save or have an emergency fund.

Recommendations to avoid getting into debt

Make a budget and stick to it.

Pay the smallest debt and “domino” pay the rest.

Not to spend the fixed expenses with the excuse of “later I replace it”.

Don’t buy if you can’t pay instantly.

Save money.

Know the product or service that is purchased.

If the debt has already passed you, you should go to a credit repair company or the creditor itself to negotiate the debt.

It is important to take care of our finances to avoid problems in our future and to be able to lose our heritage. So you should always think about what you are going to buy and how to buy it.