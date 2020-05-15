Missouri restaurant causes controversy over extra charge for coronavirus The image of the “surcharge” on the bill went viral and brought consequences for the establishment Now, the owners of the establishment ask Internet users to stop harassing their employees

A Japanese restaurant in Missouri is controversial for including an extra charge on its customers’ bill for the coronavirus.

On May 11, a customer at the Kiko Japanese Steakhouse restaurant and Sushi Lounge in West Plains, Missouri was impressed to note a special charge on his bill.

It was a line that specified “COVID-19 surcharge”.

Such was his amazement that he posted a photograph of the invoice on Twitter along with a message that said: “‘ Excuse me… what? A surcharge for Covid…? ”

The publication went viral and immediately the reactions against the restaurant began, as indicated on the Facebook page of Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge.

‘Scuse me… what? A covid surcharge …? pic.twitter.com/IYcrkcqIJ3 – Talia (@talialikeitis) May 11, 2020

Now, the owners of the establishment ask Internet users to stop harassing their employees.

“Recently our employees have been harassed because some people use the real image of our receipt of a customer who is going around on social networks, it is even trending on twitter due to the surcharge title !!”, they wrote.

They went on to explain that the “surcharge” was due to the increase in the price of products such as meat and chicken due to complications in the meat sector due to the pandemic.

Please understand that we are not doing this to take advantage of you! We are doing this hoping that we can adjust the weekly surcharge instead of just increasing all our prices on our menu due to an increase in the prices of our supplier of meat, poultry, seafood and products. ”They explained.

“So why are we the ones being bullied ?? !! Stop insulting my employees !! They’re just working there, go ask the meat packer not us !! We are just buying !! Because somewhere high, the food supply chain is broken and causing this price to rise !! ”, they said in defense of those who work at the establishment.

They ended their statement by stating that they would withdraw the additional charge due to the coronavirus, but that they were forced to increase their menu prices.

“We are going to remove the surcharge from our system and we really apologize, we have to raise all our prices !! We are even doing a good promotion so that they can still enjoy our food at a low cost, but due to the rising prices and low margin we have to raise our prices ”, they concluded.

Some followers of the restaurant’s Facebook account understood the situation, but confessed that the name was perhaps not the most appropriate.

“Maybe you just consider raising prices, on certain things, or on everything. A “Covid119 Surcharge” looks awful and inadvisable, even if they’re the best guys! Good luck with EVERYTHING !! ”Michael Joseph James advised them.

While Gabe Quinn also gave his point of view: “I think the origin of the publication that went viral about the Covid-19 surcharge was intended to inform the general population that the charge was in effect. The publication would never have been made if the company had informed all customers about the “EXTRA” charge before placing the order or purchase. “

The company also received the support of many of its clients, who considered the treatment of them as “unfair”.

