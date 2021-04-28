Missouri reporter dies after being shot through her apartment window



Image of a police tape for crime scenes.

Photo: Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images

A reporter for a radio station in Missouri He was killed by a gunshot that entered his home through a window.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, worked at KCUR in Kansas City.

Okeson-Haberman’s death was the result of a shooting last Friday afternoon in the 2900 block in Lockridge.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a security check on Sunday with emergency personnel at about 3:17 p.m.

In space, the authorities encountered the body with bullet wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of injuries.

The station she worked for reported that the young woman died as a result of one of the bullets that went through one of the windows of her apartment on the first floor.

It was a colleague of the young woman who asked the authorities to come to the house when she did not know anything about her.

While the friend waited for the arrival of the police at the scene, she and other women saw a hole produced by a bullet in the corner of the bedroom window, and through the hole they saw the body of Okeson-Haberman.

“The KCUR family is devastated by the tragic loss of our talented colleague, Avida,” said Sarah Morris, general manager of KCUR.

His orbit that was written by grieving colleagues captures much of his vibrant spirit and promising future. While Aviva’s family, friends, and colleagues are devastated by this, our grief is no more significant than that of other families who are grieving the loss of loved ones to callous gun violence. The best way we can honor Aviva will be through our continued commitment to serve the Kansas City community through journalism, ”Morris said, as quoted by Fox 4.

Hours before the shooting, Okeson-Haberman was looking for an apartment in Lawrence to start a new phase in her career, the same station reported.

Okeson-Haberman reported on political and government affairs for the station.

Okeson-Haberman had entered KCUR as an intern and joined the station’s team officially in June 2019.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was one of the public officials who expressed his condolences over the death of the reporter.

“Aviva was creative, completely, challenging and a profound reporter. Always prepared, she told the complete and complex history of our city in one of the most challenging years in its history, ”Lucas tweeted. “His life showed us compassion for those who usually have no voice,” added the mayor.