15 minutes. The state of Missouri carried out the first execution in the United States (US) since the coronavirus pandemic began on Tuesday. The measure was carried out against prisoner Walter Barton, sentenced to death for a murder in 1991.

The last execution took place in Alabama on March 5. Since then, both Texas and Tennessee have postponed others they had scheduled due to measures to deal with the coronavirus.

Barton, a 64-year-old white man, was pronounced dead at 18:10 local time (23:10 GMT). Received a lethal injection in Bonne Terre prison, close to San Luis. This was reported by the Missouri Department of Corrections.

His last words before receiving the lethal injection were: “I, Walter ‘Arkie’ Barton, I’m innocent and they’re executing an innocent man“

Barton always maintained his innocence. For his defense, he received the support of the lawyers of the Innocence Project organization, which aims to exonerate inmates he considers to be wrongly imprisoned.

“It is unacceptable that he was allowed to proceed with this execution without a thorough review of his innocence,” the organization tweeted after confirming the death of the inmate.

Barton was sentenced to death for the murder, on October 9, 1991 in Ozark, Missouri, of Gladys Kuehler, an 81-year-old woman who operated a mobile home complex in which the inmate had lived and used to spend part of his time.

The woman was found practically naked, a victim of sexual violence and with more than 50 stab wounds to her body.

Authorities’ eyes quickly focused on Barton as they found Kuehler’s blood stains that investigators associated with the stabbing. However, it is this conclusion that has challenged his defense during his years in prison.

Barton’s was the first execution of the year in Missouri and the sixth in the entire country. Since the US Justice reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 1,518 people have been executed, 90 of them in Missouri.